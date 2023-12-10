Wausau Pilot & Review

MOSINEE – The Wausau West boys hockey team came back from an early one-goal deficit to defeat Mosinee 2-1 in a Marathon Cup game Saturday night at the Mosinee City Recreation Center.

Elliot Yirkovsky scored 2:13 into the game to give Mosinee a quick 1-0 lead, but the Warriors held them scoreless the rest of the way.

Chase Crass tied it on a power-play goal at the 5:02 mark of the first period and added the game-winner 6:17 into the third for the Warriors (5-3).

Cooper DePuydt assisted on both of Crass’s goals and Parks Guenther made 25 saves in goal for Wausau West.

The Marathon Cup will wrap up Tuesday with Wausau West playing Wausau East/Merrill and D.C. Everest taking on Mosinee at Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Warriors 2, Indians 1

Wausau West 1 0 1 – 2

Mosinee 1 0 0 – 1

First period: 1. M, Elliot Yirkovsky (Daniel DeCaluwe), 2:13; 2. WW, Chase Crass (Cooper DePuydt), pp., 5:02.

Third period: 3. WW, Crass (DePuydt, Xander Debyle), 6:17.

Saves: WW, Parks Guenther 25; M, Aiden Karst 26.

Records: Wausau West 5-3; Mosinee 4-2.

