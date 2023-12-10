Wausau Pilot & Review

SUAMICO – Wausau West had three top-10 finishes and took 14th place at the 32-team Battle on the Bay Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at Bay Port High School.

Samuel Volm finished ninth at 106 pounds, Henry Ruffi was 10th at 120, and Henry Galang placed 10th at 165 for Wausau West’s top three finishes.

The Warriors finished with 220 points to take 12th. Luxemburg-Casco won the team title with 520 points, with host Bay Port a distant second with 438.

Wausau West will wrestle at Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Valley Conference dual on Thursday.

Battle on the Bay Wrestling Tournament

Dec. 9, at Bay Port High School

Team scores: 1. Luxemburg-Casco 520; 2. Bay Port 438; 3. Mukwonago 325; 4. Mequon Homestead 311.5; 5. Oshkosh West 299.5; 6. Beaver Dam 294; 7. West Bend West 287.5; 8. Franklin 247.5; 9. Oconomowoc 245; 10. Kiel 236; 11. Wrightstown 229; 12. Appleton North 226; 13. Germantown 220.5; 14. Wausau West 220; 15. Pewaukee 213; 16. Seymour 208.5; 17. West Bend East 206.5; 18. Denmark 205.5; 19. Shawano 188; 20. Plymouth 180.5; 21. De Pere 178.5; 22. Winneconne 173; 23. Escanaba (Mich.) 169; 24. East Troy 167.5; 25. Slinger 163; 26. Oconto Falls 160.5; 27. Southern Door 160; 28. West De Pere 120; 29. Brookfield East 84; 30. Elkhorn 79.5; 31. Ashwaubenon 76.5; 32. Mishicot 74.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of trackwrestling.com

