Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Help Veterans Receive Assistance. The Red Cross seeks volunteers to make follow-up calls to veterans and/or other eligible military family members to determine if their needs are met and provide other follow-up actions needed for complete and timely client service. For more information, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Christmas Carolers & Crafters Wanted. Love to sing? Craft? Bake? Mountain Terrace Senior Living would love to invite you and your family or group to celebrate the holiday season with them. Contact Natashia at 715-203-4961 or natashia.lashua@mountainterraceliving.com to schedule a time to share the holiday spirit.

The Warming Center Needs Your Help. The Wausau Community Warming Center seeks volunteers for the following shifts: Intake helpers 6:30-9 p.m., kitchen crew 6:30-9 p.m., meal providers to supply and deliver meals between 6 and 6:15 p.m., overnight hospitality 9 p.m.-2 a.m. and 2 a.m.-8 a.m., and morning hospitality 6-8 a.m. Call the Catholic Charities office at 715-849-3311 to sign up.

Help People Get Much-Needed Tax Breaks & Refunds. You don’t have to be a tax pro to volunteer with AARP Tax-Aide. There are many ways to get involved and connect with people in your community. Sign up by contacting smortensen0084@charter.net.

Is Your Dog Therapy Certified? Aspirus Health seeks volunteers and their therapy dogs to provide adjunct therapy and social interaction for patients. All dogs must be current on vaccines and certification. Contact the Aspirus volunteer office at 715-847-2848 or volunteers@aspirus.org for more information.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Christmas Lights Needed (New, Used, Tangled, or Broken). Habitat for Humanity takes them all. Every strand of lights contributes to increasing homeownership in our community. All donations support Habitat’s Home Ownership Program, Critical Home Repairs, and Veterans Build in the Wausau area. Visit habitatwausau.org/holiday-lights-recycling-program for collection locations.

Do You Love To Cook? Provide a home-cooked meal for up to eight clients at Keep Area Teens Safe, a youth shelter care facility serving runaway and homeless youths. Call 715-298-5053 to set a date, confirm any allergies, and set up a drop off time.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...