Damakant Jayshi

At least nine of the 11 Wausau City Council alders have announced their Spring election-related choices, according to the election information on the city’s website.

So has the incumbent Municipal Court Judge, Mark Sauer, who is seeking another four-year term. So far, he is the only candidate who has filed election paperwork.

So far, no candidates have emerged for Dist. 4, where the city’s current alder Doug Diny is challenging incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg her seat. There is another candidate in the mayoral race, Christopher Wood. All three have filed their candidacy and campaign finance paperwork. This race will now require a primary, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian filed non-candidacy papers last week. His mother, Terry Kilian, an environmental advocate, has announced her run for the seat. Last week, Terry Kilian told Wausau Pilot & Review she will run and will file paperwork in the coming days. Former Dist. 3 Marathon County Supervisor William Harris, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for circuit court judge in the most recent election, is also in the race for the Wausau City Council seat, and has filed his paperwork.

Incumbents Carol Lukens (Dist. 1), Michael Martens (Dist. 2), Gary Gisselman (Dist. 5), Lisa Rasmussen (Dist. 7), Sarah Watson (Dist. 8), Lou Larson (Dist. 10) and Chad Henke (Dist. 11) have filed election paperwork. Martens, however, filed a campaign finance report but has not filed a candidacy paper, according to the city’s election page. Wausau Pilot & Review has reached out to the city clerk’s office for clarification.

Alders Becky McElhaney and Dawn Herbst, representing Dist. 6 and Dist. 9 respectively, have not yet filed paperwork, as of this writing. A new candidate, Victoria Tierney, has filed paperwork for the Dist. 9 seat.

The election is on Tuesday, April 2. If there are more than two candidates for any seat, a primary will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20 to narrow the choices.

The deadline for filing candidacy papers is Tuesday, Jan. 2 and the last date for filing notice of non-candidacy is Dec. 22. These dates are applicable for all local elections in Wisconsin, including municipalities and counties. Residents can visit myvote.wi.gov to look up their district.

Like this: Like Loading...