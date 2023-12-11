By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Trial dates have been set for a 25-year-old man accused of trying to shoot and kill a Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy, court records show.

Zackery D. Schwartz, 26, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine and additional related charges.

Police suspect Schwartz, was intentionally trying to provoke the shooting and was planning “suicide by cop,” according to the criminal complaint. Schwartz on Aug. 13, 2021 allegedly fired several shots at Deputy Nathan Olig following a chase with speeds in excess of 100 mph. The chase began in Lincoln County.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Wausau Pilot & Review, Schwartz fled from officers and evaded capture by Lincoln County deputies at the intersection of Hwy. WW and Del Rio Road after a deputy’s squad car struck tire deflation devices intended for the suspect.

Olig spotted Schwartz’s Pontiac G6 at a used car dealership in the village of Maine a short time later, the complaint states, and approached Schwartz when the suspect opened the driver’s door, pointed a handgun at Olig and fired. A woman inside the vehicle crawled out of the front of the vehicle to escape. Both the woman and Schwartz were shot during the exchange, investigators said.

Schwartz was shot three times – once in the head, once in the torso and once in the leg, according to the complaint. He and the woman were transported to a local hospital for treatment and both survived.

Police seized two handguns at the scene allegedly belonging to Schwartz, who is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior felony convictions. Investigators say they also discovered drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle, all of which were sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory-Wausau for analysis.

During an initial appearance a judge ordered a $500,000 cash bond for Schwartz, who is incarcerated at Stanley Correctional Institution. Court records show Schwartz was on extended supervision at the time of the shooting and has since been returned to prison.

A six-day jury trial is set to begin July 30.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

