By Shereen Siewert

A 41-year-old Wausau area man accused of attacking a woman and running her foot over with his vehicle failed to appear in court last week, prompting a judge to forfeit his cash bond and issue a warrant, court records show.

Kyle D. Newton, of Weston, faces charges of second-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, intimidating a witness, battery and bail jumping. T

Police say the attack began in a Wittenberg parking lot and ended in Rothschild behind a vacant store. Newton allegedly punched, kicked, strangled and beat the woman, then ran over her foot with his vehicle, according to the police report. The woman suffered significant injuries that required at least one surgery, according to the police report.

Police say the alleged victim knew Newton, who is also linked to at least nine additional open cases in Marathon County with charges ranging from theft to meth distribution.

Newton who was freed after posting a cash bond, did not appear for a scheduled court appearance last week. Circuit Judge Scott Corbet authorized a $25,000 bench warrant to cover all cases for Newton, who remains at large as of Monday afternoon.

