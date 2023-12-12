The holiday season, often synonymous with joy and togetherness, can also be a source of significant stress for many people. Consider these common stress factors and practical strategies to enhance well-being during this festive time.

Holiday stressors

Jason Bombard, DO

Before packing the social calendar and holiday to-do list with everything that comes your way, it’s important to set realistic expectations. It’s OK to say no to certain things. Establish boundaries and alleviate self-imposed pressures. By recognizing limitations and focusing on achievable goals, you can reduce stress and foster a more enjoyable holiday experience.

Other prevalent stressors during the holidays include financial concerns and the absence of loved ones. It’s a hard time for a lot of people. Go easy on yourself. Being realistic about what you can and can’t do is crucial.

By acknowledging these challenges, you can better navigate the season and mitigate unnecessary stress.

Seek help

Stress is a natural response to challenging situations, but it can become a serious concern if it significantly affects behavior. It’s important to recognize signs of escalating stress and seek timely help, particularly as seasonal depression often coincides with the holiday season.

Distinguishing between normal stress and situations requiring professional assistance is key. Sometimes the two can combine to take us from what would just be a normal stressful event to something that really does require help.

Other risk factors

Different groups of people react differently to holiday stress.

When we’re inside a lot during the wintertime, we tend to not take care of our health as much. For upper Midwesterners staying indoors during harsh winter conditions, be sure to prioritize physical health to avoid worsening stress during this time.

People with pre-existing mental health conditions might also consider taking a more proactive role in managing their well-being. If you have an underlying condition, like depression or anxiety, those symptoms can certainly be exacerbated pretty badly during the holidays.

By setting realistic expectations, recognizing signs of escalating stress and seeking support when necessary, you can navigate the holiday season with resilience and well-being. If you or a loved one is having a hard time, don’t be afraid to ask your doctor for help.

Jason Bombard, DO, is a psychiatrist and specialty medical director at Aspirus Behavioral Health.

