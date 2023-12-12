The Grand Theater caps off the year with a spot in the 2023 Top 200 Theatre Venues Worldwide as compiled by Pollstar, The Grand announced this week.

The publication’s Year End Edition ranked The Grand 125th in the world based on 62,007 tickets sold. The Grand grossed a record $2,624,629 in ticket revenues this year and has appeared in Pollstar’s Top 150 rankings since 2017.

In addition to finishing in the Top 150 overall, The Grand ranked second in terms of market size and fourth for theaters under 1,300 seats, The Grand said in a news release. The Grand consistently has been among the top five venues of its size since 2017, and in the top two for market size since 2018.

“Our historic theater being recognized in Pollstar’s Top 150 worldwide for the seventh consecutive year is a tribute to the hard work done by our entire team,” said Sean Wright, executive director, in the news release. “To once again have one of the highest finishes of similarly sized markets is especially gratifying, because it demonstrates just how incredibly supportive this community is of the performing arts.”

Pollstar is the international trade publication for the concert and performing arts industry.

Like this: Like Loading...