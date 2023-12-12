By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A plea deal appears to be in the works for a man charged in connection with the near-fatal overdose of a man who collapsed and nearly died just after entering a Schofield establishment in May.

Police say the man took the drugs right before entering Night School, 320 Ross Ave., and was non-responsive and not breathing when medics arrived. Officers revived the man, who was allegedly carrying substances that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The victim admitted injecting heroin but said the man who sold it to him assured the drugs did not contain fentanyl. But when the man injected the substance, he immediately knew something was wrong, walked into the bar and passed out, according to court documents.

Police traced the drug purchase to 22-year-old Wyatt J. Gates, of Kronenwetter. In an interview, Gates denied selling heroin but allegedly told investigators he “serves” methamphetamine, according to court filings.

Officers searched Gates’ home and allegedly discovered about 23 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and other items consistent with storing controlled substances.

Prosecutors on May 9 charged Gates with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. He was released May 10 on a signature bond ordered by Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson, court records show.

A proposed order entered Dec. 7 shows that a plea and sentencing hearing is now set for Jan. 4 for Gates, who has several prior drug-related convictions. He remains free on bond.

