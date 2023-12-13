Damakant Jayshi

Tom Neal, the former alder representing Dist. 4, will run again in the spring election after retiring from public service in 2022. Neal served four terms on the Wausau City Council, from 2014 to 2022.

At present, Neal is collecting signatures and will file his paperwork soon, he told Wausau Pilot & Review. Doug Diny, who is challenging Katie Rosenberg for mayor, currently holds the seat.

According to the city’s election information webpage, no one else has filed candidacy papers to represent Dist. 4 as of this writing. However, the last update on that page was on Dec. 5. Since then, at least one incumbent alder has filed her candidacy papers.

Neal chaired the Wausau City Council’s Economic Development Committee, which oversees retail and commercial development in the city and the zoning of industrial parks, among others.

“I didn’t run in 2022 because I wasn’t sure my wife and I would remain residents here at the time,” he said. “That uncertainty is gone, so I’m ready to return to office if the District will have me.”

When asked why he was running for public office again, Neal said he genuinely enjoyed serving his constituents.

“I look forward to advocating for infrastructure improvements, as I did with new, decorative street lighting along Seventh Street and rehabilitation of the historic pillars and stonework at Stewart Park, for example,” he said.

Neal said that, if elected, he wants to return to economic development.

“Perhaps my biggest motivation is to do everything possible to maintain and attract new young people; we’re an aging city and it’s vital to re-energize via quality-of-life, recreational and new-employment opportunities.”

He added that by serving again on various committees, boards and the council itself, “I will again be able to be a part of meeting challenges, exploring opportunities and seeing great things happen.”

Despite being away from formal public office, Neal has occasionally attended meetings of the Wausau City Council and Marathon County Board of Supervisors and shared his views on contemporary topics that have attracted huge interest, for example book ban attempts by some residents and county supervisors.

Diny has filed papers for the mayoral run. When this newspaper reached out to him asking him whether he also intends to run for the aldermanic district, he initially evaded answering the question and suggested checking with the City Clerk’s office. But when pressed for a response, Diny said he has not yet made up his mind. “I will be adhering to the appropriate deadlines,” he said.

The deadline to file candidacy papers is Jan 2 and for the last date for filing the notification of non-candidacy papers is Dec. 22.

Wausau Pilot & Review has reached out to the City Clerk’s office for updated information.

