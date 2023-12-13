Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Cohen Priebe hit seven 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead the D.C. Everest boys basketball team to an 83-47 win over Medford in a nonconference game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens dominated from the start, charging out to a 43-19 lead by halftime and finished if off with a 40-point second half.

Cade Felch added 16 points and Colin Ebersold had 15 points for D.C. Everest, which evens its season record at 3-3. The Evergreens finished with 14 3-pointers in the victory.

D.C. Everest plays a Wisconsin Valley Conference game at Marshfield on Friday.

Evergreens 83, Raiders 47

Medford 19 28 – 47

D.C. Everest 43 40 – 83

MEDFORD (47): Statistics not reported. Record: 0-5.

D.C. EVEREST (83): Brennan Pederson 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Ebersold 7-8 0-0 15, Jake Ruether 2-2 1-1 6, Xavier Edwards 3-4 1-1 7, Cade Felch 6-12 0-0 16, Zekhari Jones 0-1 0-0 0, A.J. Reynolds 1-5 2-2 5, Cohen Priebe 10-17 1-1 28, Casey Stuedemann 2-4 0-0 4, Sam Dassow 0-0 0-0 0, Vander Truax 0-0 2-2 2. FG: 31-53. FT: 7-7. 3-pointers: 14-27 (Priebe 7-11, Felch 4-10, Ruether 1-1, Reynolds 1-1, Ebersold 1-2, Stuedemann 0-1, Edwards 0-1). Rebounds: 39 (Ebersold 12). Record: 3-3.

