By badgerstripes

Only four teams remain in the 2023 college volleyball season, and for the fourth time in the past five years, the Wisconsin Badgers are once again in that group.

Before they face off against a very talented Texas team on Dec. 14 in the Final Four, meet the players who helped the Wisconsin volleyball team get here.

#0 Sydney Reed

Senior

Libero

5’6?

Glenelg, Maryland

Transfer from North Carolina

2022 and 2023 Academic All-Big Ten, played in seven matches in 2023

#1 Joslyn Boyer

Graduate student

Libero

5’6?

Downers Grove, Illinois

Transfer from Iowa

2020, 2022, 2023 Academic All-Big Ten, played in 18 matches in 2023

#3 Saige Damrow

Freshman

Libero

5’8?

Howards Grove, Wisconsin

Ranked No. 2 libero in country by PrepVolleyball out of high school

Made USA U17 and U18 Training Team in high school

#6 MJ Hammill

Senior

Setter

6’2?

Greenwood, Indiana

2021, 2022, 2023 Academic All-Big Ten, 2023 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award

Played in 30 matches averaging over 5 assists per set in 2023

#7 Gabby McCaa

Graduate student

Middle Blocker

6’3?

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Transfer from Boston College

Played in four games in 2023, recorded her first kill as a Badger against Iowa on Nov. 25

#9 CC Crawford

Senior

Middle Blocker

6’3?

Lansing, Kansas

Transferred from Kansas after Junior year

2021 AVCA All-Midwest Region and All-Big 12 Second Team

#10 Devyn Robinson

Senior

Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter

6’2?

Ankeny, Iowa

Reached 1,000 career kills this year, ranks third on the team in kills per set

2020 NCAA Championship All-Tournament, 2020/2022 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2021/2023 Second-Team All-Big Ten

#11 Izzy Ashburn, captain

Fifth-year graduate student

Setter

5’11”

Dayton, Minnesota

2020, 2021 and 2022 Academic All-Big Ten

Ranks second on UW career record list with 0.39 service aces per set; ranks second with 158 total aces

#12 Temi Thomas-Ailara

5th year Graduate student

Outside Hitter

6’2?

Glenwood, Illinois

Transfer from Northwestern

2020, 2021, 2022 First-Team All-Big Ten, undisputed greatest player in Northwestern history

#13 Sarah Franklin

Senior

Outside Hitter

6’4?

Lake Worth, Florida

Transferred from Michigan State after her sophomore year

2021 First-Team All-Big Ten at MSU, 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year, 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten

#14 Anna Smrek

Junior

Middle Blocker/Right Side Hitter

6’9?

Welland, Ontario

Tallest woman to ever play for the Badgers. Second on the team in kills per set, second on the team in kill percentage

MVP of the 2021 NCAA Championship, 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten

#17 Ella Wroebel

Sophomore

Outside Hitter

6’4?

Plainfield, Illinois

Ranked No. 11 in the country by PrepVolleyball out of high school

Played in nine matches in 2023

#21 Gülce Güçtekin

Sophomore

Libero

5’5?

Istanbul, Turkey

Has only missed three matches in her career

Ranks second on the team with 2.53 digs per set, and is undoubtedly the emotional spark plug of the team.

#22 Julia Orzol

Junior

Libero/Outside Hitter

6’0?

Olsztyn, Poland

First ever Badger signee from Poland

2023 NCAA Regional All-Tournament, 2022 AVCA All-Region, 2022 Second-Team All-Big Ten

#52 Carter Booth

Sophomore

Middle Blocker

6’7?

Denver, Colorado

Transferred from Minnesota after freshman year

2022, 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten, 2022 Big Ten All-Freshman Team and 2023 NCAA Regional All-Tournament

Badger Stripes is a sports news organization that provides in-depth coverage of Wisconsin athletics. Follow us on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...