Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Newman Catholic couldn’t overcome a slow start and dropped a 71-27 decision to Auburndale in a Marawood Conference South Division game Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Auburndale raced out to a commanding 41-13 lead by halftime and were never threatened, improving to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the Marawood South.

Kaden Anderson scored 20 points for the Eagles.

Lucas Pfiffner led Newman Catholic (1-5, 0-3 Marawood South) with nine points.

Newman Catholic will be at Marathon in another Marawood South contest Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Eagles 71, Cardinals 27

Auburndale 41 30 – 71

Newman Catholic 13 14 – 27

AUBURNDALE (71): Kaden Anderson 8 4-6 20, Caden Weinfurter 7 0-0 19, Blake Raab 7 0-0 15, Evan Scholl 4 0-0 9, Thomas Aue 1 1-1 3, Mason Meissner 1 0-0 3, Ayden Raab 1 0-0 2, James Norby 0 0-0 0, Nick Steines 0 0-0 0, Josh Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Keegan Empey 0 0-0 0, Peyton Weinfurter 0 0-0 0, Aden Cherney 0 0-0 0. FG: 29. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 8 (C. Weinfurter 5, Meissner 1, B. Raab 1, Scholl 1). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-1, 3-0 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (27): Quincy Pfender 2 0-0 4, Matthew Mayer 0 0-0 0, Lucas Pfiffner 4 0-0 9, Aiden Spychalla 0 4-4 4, Anthony Hoffer 2 0-0 5, Evan Zubke 1 0-0 3, Michael Fox 0 0-0 0, Damien Puent 0 0-0 0, Lucas Erdman 1 0-0 2, Everett Puent 0 0-0 0, Griffin Puent 0 0-0 0, Liam McCarty 0 0-1 0, Ted Blum 0 0-0 0, Carter Czerwonka 0 0-2 0. FG: 10. FT: 4-7. 3-pointers: 3 (Pfiffner 1, Hoffer 1, Zubke 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-5, 0-3 Marawood Conference South Division.

Like this: Like Loading...