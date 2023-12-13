The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 69, Prescott 65
Antigo 49, Ashland 47
Appleton North 78, Oshkosh West 68
Arrowhead 99, Waukesha North 46
Ashwaubenon 70, Green Bay Preble 51
Audubon 82, Milwaukee Golda Meir 74
Baldwin-Woodville 46, Ellsworth 41
Baraboo 66, Reedsburg Area 58
Bay Port 62, Notre Dame 54
Belleville 75, Lancaster 55
Beloit Memorial 70, Elkhorn Area 65
Berlin 82, Ripon 57
Big Foot 54, Evansville 40
Bloomer 75, Regis 53
Bonduel 67, Reedsville 64
Brillion 81, Southern Door 47
Brookfield Academy 108, Catholic Central 26
Brookfield East 76, West Allis Hale 58
Bruce 69, Flambeau 65
Burlington 68, Union Grove 41
Cambridge 51, River Valley 38
Catholic Memorial 54, Waukesha West 53
Colby 76, Gilman 32
Columbus 61, Wisconsin Dells 60
Columbus Catholic 63, Neillsville 54
D.C. Everest 83, Medford Area 47
Darlington 77, Fennimore 28
De Pere 75, Sheboygan South 35
De Soto 53, Viroqua 46
Denmark 43, Little Chute 35
East Troy 79, Delavan-Darien 64
Edgar 55, Assumption 49
Edgerton 83, Brodhead 50
Fond du Lac 77, Hortonville 61
Fort Atkinson 50, DeForest 36
Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Clintonville 59
Freedom 75, Waupaca 66, OT
Germantown 90, Wauwatosa East 57
Grantsburg 61, Frederic 41
Greenfield 62, Brown Deer 60
Heritage Christian 86, Saint Francis 71
Homestead 93, Hartford 59
Jefferson 71, Monroe 62
Kaukauna 74, Neenah 65
Kenosha St Joseph 65, Martin Luther 48
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 68, Campbellsport 48
Kewaunee 59, Shiocton 51
Kimberly 86, Appleton West 39
Kingsford, Mich. 67, Crivitz 45
La Crosse Central 66, Aquinas 62
La Crosse Logan 84, Sparta 77
Lakeside Lutheran 75, Lake Country Lutheran 70, OT
Living Word Lutheran 65, Kenosha Christian Life 62
Manawa 79, Adams-Friendship 33
Manitowoc 65, Green Bay Southwest 30
Marathon 60, Stratford 40
Marinette 62, Oconto Falls 59
Marquette 67, Hamilton 50
McDonell Central 63, Osseo-Fairchild 51
Merrill 83, Lakeland 73, OT
Milw. King 41, Milwaukee North 37
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 88, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 69
Milwaukee Hamilton 89, Milwaukee Riverside University 32
Milwaukee Juneau 96, Milwaukee Vincent 82
Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 87, Milwaukee Pulaski 65
Milwaukee Reagan 72, Milw. Washington 60
Mineral Point 62, Boscobel 18
Mondovi 47, Plum City/Elmwood 46
Monona Grove 66, Milton 57
Mosinee 94, Wisconsin Rapids 65
Mount Horeb 68, Edgewood 29
Muskego 64, Waukesha South 34
Nekoosa 60, Pittsville 49
New Auburn 69, Cornell 44
Northland Pines 58, Hurley 51
Northwestern 76, Rice Lake 75
Oconomowoc 71, Mukwonago 41
Onalaska 83, Holmen 52
Oregon 59, Watertown 56
Osceola 49, Amery 45
Oshkosh North 77, Appleton East 53
Owen-Withee 77, Greenwood 24
Pacelli 72, Iola-Scandinavia 55
Pewaukee 98, Greendale 53
Pius XI Catholic 82, New Berlin West 77
Platteville 78, Cassville 48
Plymouth 84, Kewaskum 60
Port Edwards 90, Gresham Community 51
Poynette 75, Whitewater 59
Prairie 72, Racine Horlick 30
Racine St. Catherine’s 67, Shoreland Lutheran 39
Rib Lake 69, Athens 49
River Falls 64, Mahtomedi, Minn. 37
Rosholt 46, Northland Lutheran 43
Royall 59, Mauston 56
Seneca 76, Brookwood 65
Seymour 64, Menasha 50
Shawano 76, Green Bay West 35
Sheboygan North 83, Pulaski 71
Slinger 65, West Bend East 54
Somerset 67, Saint Croix Central 63
South Milwaukee 58, Milwaukee Lutheran 56
Southwestern 59, Iowa-Grant 55
Spring Valley 60, Glenwood City 33
St Augustine 94, HAPA 33
St John’s NW Military Academy 65, University School of Milwaukee 62
St Mary’s Springs 66, Central Wisconsin Christian 53
St Thomas More 91, Dominican 78
Stanley-Boyd 76, Fall Creek 67
Sturgeon Bay 78, Two Rivers 67
Sun Prairie West 69, Madison Memorial 53
Superior 72, Hayward 38
Tenor-Veritas 75, Chesterton 70
Thorp 62, Cadott 44
Tigerton 78, Elcho 76, OT
Turner 88, Clinton 62
Unity 70, Webster 42
Waterford 67, Badger 62
Waunakee 72, Beaver Dam 56
Waupun 56, Winneconne 40
Wausau West 78, Green Bay East 50
Wauwatosa West 57, Menomonee Falls 56
West Allis Central 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 74
West Bend West 73, Port Washington 66
Westby 69, Richland Center 34
Weston 55, Black Hawk 37
Westosha Central 73, Wilmot 47
Whitefish Bay 62, Cedarburg 51
Whitnall 85, Shorewood 55
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Lomira 61
Wisconsin Lutheran 113, Cudahy 42
Wrightstown 63, Luxemburg-Casco 47
Xavier 72, West De Pere 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 54, Palmyra-Eagle 47
Appleton East 71, Oshkosh North 63
Appleton North 44, Oshkosh West 43
Arcadia 58, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 15
Arrowhead 101, Waukesha North 39
Assumption 80, Loyal 30
Auburndale 71, Adams-Friendship 62, OT
Bangor 67, Royall 48
Bloomer 63, Osceola 42
Boyceville 46, Lake Holcombe 39
Brookfield East 63, West Allis Hale 23
Brookwood 64, New Lisbon 56
Brown Deer 70, Greenfield 65, OT
Cambria-Friesland 62, Montello 52
Cambridge 62, Lakeside Lutheran 43
Cameron 60, Cumberland 10
Cashton 40, Necedah 18
Catholic Central 49, Brookfield Academy 43
Catholic Memorial 51, Waukesha West 40
Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Random Lake 53
Clayton 0, Winter 0
Clear Lake 50, Turtle Lake 31
Coleman 55, Suring 42
Crandon 48, Three Lakes 25
Crivitz 62, St Thomas Aquinas 10
De Pere 86, Sheboygan South 45
Deerfield 72, Madison Country Day 7
Dominican 62, St Thomas More 45
Eau Claire Memorial 57, Eau Claire North 51
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 48, Hilbert 23
Fall River 60, Princeton 34
Germantown 100, Wauwatosa East 68
Grantsburg 55, Frederic 32
Green Bay Southwest 66, Manitowoc 52
Gresham Community 73, Marion 23
Hastings, Minn. 63, Ellsworth 53
Hillsboro 64, Wonewoc-Center 45
Holmen 43, Onalaska 42
Homestead 83, Hartford 78
Hortonville 73, Fond du Lac 45
Hudson 83, New Richmond 42
Independence 48, Alma Center Lincoln 40
Ithaca 57, Iowa-Grant 39
Kenosha St Joseph 60, Martin Luther 49
Kettle Moraine 50, Oak Creek 43
Kewaunee 41, Oconto 40
Kickapoo 59, Riverdale 44
Kimberly 75, Appleton West 40
La Crosse Central 62, Tomah 48
Laconia 76, Omro 31
Ladysmith 39, Ashland 36
Lake Mills 55, Belleville 54
Lakeland 60, D.C. Everest 19
Lancaster 61, Benton 28
Laona-Wabeno 68, Florence 51
Lena 60, Oneida Nation 41
Lomira 56, North Fond du Lac 44
Lourdes Academy 82, Horicon 53
Madison East 67, Sun Prairie West 60
Madison Memorial 55, Janesville Craig 53
Manawa 69, Menominee Indian 56
Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Howards Grove 23
Marshall 48, Lodi 41
Mauston 75, Viroqua 31
McDonell Central 62, Amery 42
Melrose-Mindoro 72, Augusta 47
Menasha 59, Wisconsin Rapids 56, OT
Menomonee Falls 55, Wauwatosa West 52
Menomonie 85, Chippewa Falls 35
Milton 84, Monroe 16
Milw. Bay View 47, Milwaukee Vincent 45
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 65, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 18
Milwaukee DSHA 58, Hamilton 42
Milwaukee Languages 58, Milwaukee Golda Meir 46
Milwaukee Lutheran 44, South Milwaukee 31
NEWCHAA 41, Stockbridge 31
Neenah 72, Kaukauna 37
New Auburn 64, Cornell 30
New Berlin Eisenhower 91, West Allis Central 21
New Glarus 68, Brodhead 58
New Holstein 56, Two Rivers 18
New London 60, Medford Area 46
Niagara 71, Wausaukee 43
Northwestern 79, Spooner 43
Northwood 39, Luck 27
Notre Dame 107, Bay Port 25
Oakfield 70, Dodgeland 20
Oconomowoc 61, Mukwonago 54
Oostburg 91, Ozaukee 39
Oregon 60, McFarland 47
Owen-Withee 46, Rib Lake 26
Pacelli 70, Tri-County 7
Pardeeville 51, Markesan 33
Pewaukee 71, Greendale 41
Port Washington 64, West Bend West 26
Poynette 68, Wisconsin Heights 32
Prairie du Chien 62, River Valley 21
Proctor, Minn. 68, Superior 53
Pulaski 34, Sheboygan North 31
Racine Case 65, Milw. King 64
Randolph 62, Rio 33
Rice Lake 63, River Falls 34
Roncalli 52, Brillion 43
Sauk Prairie 77, Richland Center 13
Sevastopol 37, Algoma 30
Shawano 63, Antigo 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 82, Sheboygan Christian 46
Sheboygan Falls 62, Chilton 37
Shoreland Lutheran 69, Racine St. Catherine’s 66
Southern Door 50, Sturgeon Bay 42
Spencer 42, Thorp 27
St. Mary 63, Mishicot 47
Sun Prairie 48, Middleton 44
Valders 51, Kiel 36
Valley Christian 46, Wayland 38
Verona 85, Madison La Follette 45
Waterford 59, Badger 53
Watertown 47, Kenosha Tremper 31
Watertown Luther Prep 78, Messmer 34
Waupun 54, Freedom 28
Webster 57, Unity 37
West Salem 79, Westby 15
Whitefish Bay 51, Cedarburg 44
Whitehall 48, Blair-Taylor 33
Whitnall 76, Shorewood 34
Wild Rose 84, Port Edwards 22
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 59, Mayville 28
Wisconsin Dells 55, Baraboo 40
Wisconsin Lutheran 79, Cudahy 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rhinelander vs. Wausau East, ccd.