WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team announced their new broadcasters for the upcoming 2024 season. Liam Stats and Chase Kmosena will team up to call Woodchucks games next season.

Stats is a junior majoring in media studies with a minor in history and psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He is from Portage, where he participated in his high school’s Video Production Club. He has been involved with sports broadcasting since his freshman year of college. He routinely broadcasts hockey for the UWSP Pointers hockey team, as well as basketball, football and volleyball.

He is a co-host on SportsPoint, a weekly YouTube show, where he covers campus sports and other happenings from the sports world. He also makes regular appearances on the Fastbreak weekly radio show, where he covers many of Pointers sports teams as well.

“I am incredibly excited to work for the Woodchucks organization, a team that continuously delivers the best broadcast possible every season. It has been a dream of mine to be able to broadcast sports professionally, and this opportunity will help me to realize that dream,” Stats said.

Kmosena is a Wausau native and grew up a Woodchucks fan. Currently, he is a junior studying communications at Luther College in Decorah Iowa. He is a member of the wrestling team and works for the sports information team broadcasting home games for a variety of sports. He is a returning Woodchuck, as he was video production intern during 2023.

“I am so blessed to have the opportunity to be one of the broadcasters for the Woodchucks this upcoming season. Coming from Wausau I grew up going to Woodchucks games, competing in the hot dog and mustard race, and even getting the chance to be a bat boy. To be able to chase my dreams of broadcasting for the team I grew up cheering for in a ballpark I love, is extremely special. I am so excited to be back for another season and I am looking forward to working with the Woodchucks again in the summer of 2024,” Kmosena said.

