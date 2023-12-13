Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s Wes Wendling curling team begins competition at the World Junior B curling championships in Finland tonight, playing against the team from Hong Kong. They will meet England tomorrow.

Twenty junior men’s teams are competing for the right to move on to the World Junior championships in February, also in Finland.

With Wendling, a Wausau West high school graduate, are Bruce Armstrong from Appleton, Jackson Bestland and Caiden Hebert from Eau Claire, and Kevin Tuma from St. Paul.

Wendling’s team qualified for the tournament by winning the U.S. Junior men’s championships last winter, going undefeated.

