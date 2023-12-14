Wausau Pilot & Review

Santa Claus has nothing on this week’s featured cocktail, a gorgeous concoction of cranberry, lime and vodka dressed up in a sparkling martini package. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Santa Clausmopolitan

  • 1 1/2 oz. Vodka
  • 1/4 oz. Triple sec
  • 1/4 oz. Lime juice
  • 2 oz. Cranberry juice
  • Sugar, for rim
  • Cranberries and/or rosemary sprig, for garnish

To create this drink, rim a chilled martini glass with lime, then dip into a bowl of sugar. Combine ingredients in a shaker, pour into the prepared glass and garnish with cranberries or a rosemary sprig. Serve and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.