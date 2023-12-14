Wausau Pilot & Review
Santa Claus has nothing on this week’s featured cocktail, a gorgeous concoction of cranberry, lime and vodka dressed up in a sparkling martini package. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Cocktail of the Week: Santa Clausmopolitan
- 1 1/2 oz. Vodka
- 1/4 oz. Triple sec
- 1/4 oz. Lime juice
- 2 oz. Cranberry juice
- Sugar, for rim
- Cranberries and/or rosemary sprig, for garnish
To create this drink, rim a chilled martini glass with lime, then dip into a bowl of sugar. Combine ingredients in a shaker, pour into the prepared glass and garnish with cranberries or a rosemary sprig. Serve and savor!
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.