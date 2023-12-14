Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point overtook first place in the Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey standings with a 5-2 victory over Wausau West on Thursday night at K.B. Willett Ice Arena.

Stevens Point scored three power-play goals in the second period to pull ahead 4-0 and cruised to the win from there.

Chase Crass and Cade Damrow scored for West before Stevens Point added an insurance goal to finish off the win.

Stevens Point is now 4-0-1 overall and 3-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while Wausau West drops to 6-4 and 4-1 in conference play.

Wausau West returns to action Tuesday at home at the Marathon Park Ice Arena against Chippewa Falls.

Panthers 5, Warriors 2

Wausau West 0 1 1 – 2

Stevens Point 1 3 1 – 5

First period: 1. Carter Drexler (Tyler Loomis).

Second period: 2. SP, Grant Molski (Maksim Salienko), pp.; 3. SP, Molski (Salienko, Jackson Schroeder), pp.; 4. SP, Logan Ostricki (Carsen Somers), pp.; 5. WW, Chase Crass (Cooper DePuydt).

Third period: 6. WW, Cade Damrow; 7. SP, Grady Miller.

Saves: WW, Parks Guenther 31; SP, Mason Spurlin 21.

Records: Wausau West 6-4, 4-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 4-0-1, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...