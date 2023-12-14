Submitted by James Force to Wausau Pilot & Review
The U.S. junior men’s team got off on the right curling shoe last night and today with two wins in the World Junior B curling championships in Finland.
Skipped by Wausau West H.S. graduate Wes Wendling, the U.S. beat Hong Kong 8-6 in an extra end and then trounced England 10-4 in a match called after 6 ends. The Americans scored five in the second end to set up the victory.
With Wendling are Jackson Armstrong of Appleton, Caden Hebert and Jackson Bestland of Eau Claire and Kevin Tuma, St.Paul.
The team is in flight C along with Latvia, Brazil, Denmark, New Zealand and the two teams they’ve already defeated —Hong Kong and England.
Tonight they will face Latvia and tomorrow morning, New Zealand. Finland is eight hours ahead of U.S. central time.
You can follow the action at livescores.worldcurling.org.