MARSHFIELD – Adam McKaig scored twice for the game’s only goals as D.C. Everest shut out Marshfield 2-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Thursday at the Marshfield Area Ice Arena.

The Tigers managed only 19 shots on goal, all of which were saved by D.C. Everest goalie Griffen Bunnell.

McKaig scored with 2:56 to go in the first period, off assists from Shaeden Fogelberg and Brayden Myska, and again with 5:24 left in the game as Thomas Passineau and Cole Van Slyke assisted as the Evergreens (3-6-1, 1-2-1 WVC) won its first Wisconsin Valley Conference game of the season.

Marshfield (3-6, 0-3 WVC) is right back in action Friday with a nonconference game at Antigo at 7 p.m.

D.C. Everest’s next game is Tuesday at home against first-place Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup starting at 7 p.m. at the Greenheck Ice Arena.

Evergreens 2, Tigers 0

D.C. Everest 1 0 1 – 2

Marshfield 0 0 0 – 0

First period: 1. DC, Adam McKaig (Shaeden Fogelberg, Brayden Myska), 14:04.

Third period: 2. DC, McKaig (Thomas Passineau, Cole Van Slyke), 11:36.

Saves: DC, Griffen Bunnell 19; M, Reed Gieseking 21.

Records: D.C. Everest 3-6-1, 1-2-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 3-6, 0-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

