Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood is pleading with supervisors in elected roles to adhere to upcoming deadlines for the spring election 2024 and urged them to file their required paperwork by their espective deadlines.

“I am a little surprised by the lack of paperwork I have gotten for the election in April,” Trueblood said Thursday, at the end of the group’s regular meeting. For supervisors who are not running again, the deadline to file non-candidacy papers is next Friday.

If that’s not done, and no nomination signatures are submitted, Trueblood will be forced to hold the nominating period open for five additional days. That makes more work for the clerk, who reminded board members that Jan. 2 is the deadline for candidacy-related paperwork to be filed.

At the time of her request on Thursday, 24 of 38 supervisors were yet to file any required paperwork. As of this writing, nine supervisors have filed their candidacy paperwork and five filed a notice of non-candidacy.

Trueblood said that she would be available to receive paperwork on Jan. 2 even though the Marathon County courthouse, where most county board-related meetings are held, will remain closed. Candidates can reach her by phone at the number listed on the entrance of the courthouse.

She told this newspaper that the courthouse will be open for normal hours other than Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Her office and the courthouse will be open from Dec. 27 through Dec. 29.

To date, John Kroll filed paperwork for Dist. 1, while Randy Fifrick and Alexander Vedvik will both seek to represent Dist. 15. Former supervisor Bill Conway will run for Dist. 16, Wayne Hagen for Dist. 28, Scott Poole for Dist. 36 and Brandon Jensen for Dist. 38. Incumbents from Dist. 1, 28, 36 and 38 are not seeking another term.

Wausau City Council slate emerges

All but one of the 11 alders of the Wausau City Council have filed paperwork. Nine incumbents have filed candidacy papers. Alder Tom Kilian from Dist. 3, who has served two terms, is not seeking reelection.

Doug Diny, who is challenging incumbent Katie Rosenberg for mayor, has not yet filed either his notice of non-candidacy or a declaration of candidacy for Dist. 4, his current seat.

There are two candidates for the election to represent Dist. 3. Former Marathon County Supervisor and attorney William Harris and Terry Kilian, a founding member of Citizens for a Clean Wausau, have both said they will seek the seat. Kilian is the mother of the current alder representing the district.

Tom Neal, the former alder representing Dist. 4, has said he will run again in the spring election after retiring from public service in 2022.

In Dist. 9, Dawn Herbst will have a challenger in Victoria Tierney. According to the updated list of candidates for the Wausau City Council maintained by the City Clerk’s office, Alders Michael Marten from Dist. 2 and Chad Henke from Dist. 11 and new candidates Kilian and Tierney have completed all of their paperwork.

