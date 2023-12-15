Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Stratford held Newman Catholic to eight points in the second half and pulled out a 38-27 win over the Cardinals on Thursday at Stratford High School in a Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball game.

Newman Catholic led 19-18 at halftime, but Stratford was able to clamp down defensively to pull ahead and earn the 11-point victory.

Ashley Hollatz led Stratford (5-2, 4-1 Marawood South) with eight points. Tria Tubbs added six points and a team-high nine rebounds in the win.

Mallory Rozwadowski scored eight points for the Cardinals (1-7, 1-5 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic hosts Oshkosh Valley Christian in a nonconference game Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Tigers 38, Cardinals 27

Newman Catholic 19 8 – 27

Stratford 18 20 – 38

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (27): Mallory Rozwadowski 3 0-0 8, Lily Shields 1 0-1 2, Mel Severson 0 -0 0, Ashley Jankowski 2 1-2 6, Brianna Schulz 0 0-0 0, Lillian Bodenheimer 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Puent 2 0-0 6, Evie Bates 2 1-5 5. FG: 10. FT: 2-8. 3-pointers: 5 (Puent 2, Rozwadowski 2, Jankowski 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-7, 1-5 Marawood Conference South Division.

STRATFORD (38): Kayla Casperson 3 0-0 7, Laney Pankratz 0 3-4 3, Carly Pankratz 1 1-2 4, Kassedey Downey 0 0-0 0, Sailor Kauffman 2 0-0 5, Emily Zuelke 2 0-2 4, Ashley Hollatz 4 0-1 8, MyKayla Stueber 0 1-2 1, Tria Tubbs 2 2-3 6. FG: 14. FT: 7-14. 3-pointers: 3 (Casperson 1, C. Pankratz 1, Kauffman 1). Fouls: 8. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-2, 4-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

Like this: Like Loading...