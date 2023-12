Wausau Pilot & Review

This year’s Win Brockmeyer Memorial Scholarships recipients have been named by the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

The athletes were honored Friday at the 28th annual Win Brockmeyer Memorial Aards Ceremony at the Community Foundation’s office.

The 2023 student athletes nominated by their school’s respective coaching staffs include:

Matthew Meyer, Newman Catholic High School

Pacey Weber, Wausau East High School

Pierson MacDonald, D.C. Everest High School

Teagan Isham-Her, Wausau West High School

From these nominees, a Selection Committee, composed of members of the press, area school athletic directors, and a representative of the Community Foundation, named Teagan Isham-Her, from Wausau West High School as the Win Brockmeyer Outstanding Senior High School Football Player of the Greater Wausau Area for 2023.

Teagan Isham-Her, Wausau West High School. Contributed photo

Each nominee will be honored with a $500 scholarship. Teagan Isham-Her, selected as the Outstanding Player of the Year, will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

To be nominated, each student-athlete must meet the following selection criteria, as established by the Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee* in 1996:

Graduating senior from D.C. Everest, Newman Catholic, Wausau East, or Wausau West High Schools (or any other greater Wausau area high school that develops a football program in the future)

Who is an outstanding football player

Achieve recognition by his peers and coaches

Who is a positive role model

And display:

Aggressiveness

Courage

Physical development

Sportsmanship

The Win Brockmeyer Memorial Scholarship Fund was formed within the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin by members of the Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee with donations received from over 125 donors in Brockmeyer’s memory.

Brockmeyer was a legendary high school football coach who excelled in leadership and the development of human potential. His winning football record from 1937 – 1971 covered 34 years at Wausau High School, which served students in the area currently served by D.C. Everest, Wausau East and West, and Newman Catholic High Schools. The area-wide scholarship recognition program concept provides area-wide participation and recognition and unites the region in recognition of its outstanding football players. It also provides an opportunity to tell the Brockmeyer story and focus on his football legacy, uniting the communities in the region through the cooperative selection process.

In the Win Brockmeyer Scholarship Fund’s history, 88 young men have received scholarship awards.

Previous Outstanding Senior High School Football Player of the Year award recipients include:

2022 Conner Krach, Newman Catholic High School

2021 Colton Geurink, Wausau West High School

2020 Orion Boe, DC Everest Senior High School

2019 Marc Sippel, Wausau West High School

2018 Elliot Samuels, Newman Catholic High School

2017 Zach Mueller, DC Everest Senior High School

2016 Thomas Dunbar, Wausau East High School

2015 Stephen Paoli, DC Everest Senior High School

2014 Jake Whalen, Wausau West High School

2013 Cole Radloff, Wausau West High School

2012 Logan Taylor, Wausau East High School

2011 Brandon Luedtke, Wausau East High School

2010 Matiah Fischer, Wausau West High School

2009 Tyler Day, Wausau West High School

2008 Anthony Fischer, Newman Catholic High School

2007 Tyler Utecht, Wausau West High School

2006 Joe Gallion, Wausau East High School

2005 Ben Fischer, Wausau East High School

2004 Jordan Hein, Wausau West High School

2003 Andy Crooks, Wausau East High School

2002 Bradley Block, Wausau East High School

2001 Mark Zalewski, Wausau East High School

2000 Jonathon Wanta, D.C. Everest Senior High School

1999 Bounthavy Khamratthanome, Wausau West High School

1998 Derek Abney, D.C. Everest Senior High School

1997 Heath Novitzke, D.C. Everest Senior High School

1996 Timothy Freiberg, Wausau West High School

*Win Brockmeyer Memorial Committee:

In memoriam: Aaron Baumgardt, Walter Bissell, Cal Chamberlain, David Graebel, Robert Hartwig, Ernie Hoenisch, John Hollingsworth, Barbara and Harlan Hunger

Like this: Like Loading...