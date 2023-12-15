Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The U.S. Junior Men’s curling team survived a tough loss to New Zealand this morning, coming back to defeat Latvia and end the day tied for first in their Group C division.

Skipped by Wausau’s Wes Wendling, the Americans took New Zealand to extra ends before falling 9-7, their first loss, after two victories yesterday, at the curling facility in Lohja, Finland.

But in the second game of the day, they scored three in the fifth end–breaking a 4-4 tie–then traded rocks with Latvia to win 8-6. That was Lavia’s first loss , leaving them at 2–1 in the standings. The Wendling rink is tied with the Kiwis at 3-1.

It doesn’t get easier, as the U.S. team faces Brazil tomorrow and Denmark on Sunday. Top teams in each of three groups qualify for the Junior Men’s World Championships in February, also in Finland.

Curling with Wendling are Jackson Bestland and Caden Hebert of Eau Claire, Kevin Tuma of St.Paul and Jackson Armstrong from Appleton.

Line-by-line scores can be viewed on www.livescores.worldcurling.org

Finland is eight hours ahead of U.S. central time.

