STEVENS POINT – Wausau West won four matches by pin and three by forfeit to down Stevens Point 48-27 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual meet Thursday at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Henry Ruffi (126 pounds), Sam Galang (132), William Ford (190) and William McCorison (285) each won by pin for the Warriors, who are now 2-0 in WVC duals this season.

Alexander Voight (138) and Tim Godspodarek (175) each added wins for Wausau West.

Wausau West will compete at the Fond du Lac Invitational on Saturday.

Wausau West 48, Stevens Point 27

106: Samuel Volm (WW) won by forfeit.

113: Blake Mell (WW) won by forfeit.

120: Savannah Danielson (WW) won by forfeit.

126: Henry Ruffi (WW) pinned Will Mlsna, 1:34.

132: Sam Galang (WW) pinned Jake Roberts, 3:08.

138: Alexander Voigt (WW) def. Sam Riddle, 8-2.

144: Tobias Klein (SP) pinned John Knauf, 5:37.

150: Jake Hall (SP) pinned Lane Pernsteiner, 1:27.

157: Logan Seavers (SP) pinned Collin Colwell, 2:55.

165: Riley Seavers (SP) won major dec. over Henry Galang, 11-1.

175: Tim Godspodraek (WW) def. Charlie Heikkinen, 7-5.

190: William Ford (WW) pinned Roc Pecore, 1:46.

215: Connor Skarsten (SP) won by technical fall over Jack Kostroski, 19-4.

285: William McCorison (WW) pinned Josh Woznicki, 3:04.

