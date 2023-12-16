By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield used a 18-7 run to close the first half and held off D.C. Everest to win 62-50 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Friday night at Marshfield High School.

Chris Pohl made four 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes and scored 16 of Marshfield’s first 18 points, which placed them in an 18-18 tie with 8 minutes to go in the half.

After a D.C. Everest free throw, Marshfield finished the half on an 18-7 run to take a 10-point advantage and led the rest of the way.

Both teams exchanged baskets for the first eight minutes of the second half, with Pohl’s sixth 3-pointer putting Marshfield on top 51-38.

D.C. Everest used an 8-3 run that included four points from Xavier Edwards and baskets by Cohen Priebe and freshman Vander Truax, but the Evergreens would only score four points during the final five minutes and Marshfield closed out the victory.

Pohl finished with a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds, and Lee ended up with 17 points for Marshfield (5-0, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Casey Stuedemann had 15 points and five rebounds, and Edwards added 12 points for the Evergreens (3-4, 1-1 WVC).

D.C. Everest’s next game is Tuesday at home against Stevens Point.

Tigers 62, Evergreens 50

D.C. Everest 26 24 – 50

Marshfield 36 26 – 62

D.C. EVEREST (50): Colin Ebersold 1-6 3-4 5, Jake Ruether 0-0 0-0 0, Xavier Edwards 6-10 0-1 12, Cade Felch 2-3 0-0 5, Zakhari Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Cohen Priebe 2-8 2-2 6, Casey Stuedemann 6-7 3-3 15, Vander Truax 2-3 3-4 7. FG: 19-42. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: 1-6 (Felch 1-1, Jones 0-1, Priebe 0-2, Ebersold 0-2). Rebounds: 25 (Ebersold 6). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Stuedemann, Edwards. Record: 3-4, 1-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

MARSHFIELD (62): Chris Pohl 8-17 2-4 24, Joey Ketterer 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks Hinson 2-9 3-3 7, Brant Freis 1-2 0-0 3, Landon Lee 6-11 5-6 17, Valin Ramberg 3-5 0-0 7, Ethan Knecht 2-4 0-1 4. FG: 22-48. FT: 10-14. 3-pointers: 8-27 (Pohl 6-14, Freis 1-2, Ramberg 1-3, Hinson 0-4, Lee 0-4). Rebounds: 24 (Pohl 7). Turnovers: 4. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-0, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

