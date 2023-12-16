Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – Grant Warren scored 26 points to lead four Marathon players in double figures as the Raiders downed Newman Catholic 78-34 in a Marawood Conference South Division game Friday night at Marathon High School.

Tyler Underwood added 14 points, Drew Woelfel scored 11 and Cooper Hoeksema chipped in 10 for the Raiders, who remain undefeated at 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the Marawood South.

Quincy Pfender had a team-high 16 points for Newman Catholic (1-6, 0-4 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic’s next game is Tuesday at Stratford.

Raiders 78, Cardinals 34

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (34): Quincy Pfender 16, Lucas Pfiffner 7, Antony Hoffer 3, Cooper Guld 3, Liam McCarty 5. Record: 1-6, 0-4 Marawood Conference South Division.

MARATHON (78): Cooper Hoeksema 10, True Thurs 2, Nathan Huebsch 6, Drew Woelfel 11, Blake Kraft 2, Andrew Glennon 7, Tyler Underwood 14, Grant Warren 26. Record: 6-0, 4-0 Marawood Conference South Division.

