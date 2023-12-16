Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The U.S. junior men’s curling team remained in the hunt for the playoffs today, with a 10-5 victory over Brazil. Skipped by Wausau’s Wes Wendling, the team now has a record of 4-1 in group C at the World Junior B competition in Lohja, Finland.

A critical final round-robin game against 4-1 Denmark looms early tomorrow. New Zealand is also 4-1 and owns an extra-end victory over the U.S.

The top two teams in the group will qualify for the final playoffs next week.

In the Brazil match, the Wendling rink tallied four in both the second and third ends to take an 8-1 lead. The game was called after seven ends.

Games can be followed at www.livesscores.worldcurling.org.

