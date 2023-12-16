Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Neman Catholic girls basketball team fell behind by 17 points in the first half and couldn’t recover, losing a nonconference game to Oshkosh Valley Christian 54-34 on Friday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Valley Christian (5-2) rolled out to a 30-13 lead by halftime and held a three-point advantage in the second half to earn the win.

Mallory Rozwadowski scored 11 points to lead Newman (1-8).

Newman Catholic plays another nonconference game Tuesday at home against Tri-County.

Warriors 54, Cardinals 34

Valley Christian 30 24 – 54

Newman Catholic 13 21 – 34

VALLEY CHRISITAN (54): Lila Koller 0 0-0 0, Anna E. Giannopoulos 5 0-0 11, McKenzie Murphy 1 0-3 2, Paige Boevers 0 0-0 0, Anna Y. Giannopoulos 7 2-4 18, Mya Moran 3 1-6 9, Lizzie Fink 5 4-4 14, Rinah Peterson 0 0-0 0, Eavie Heffernan 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Grammer 0 0-0 0. FG: 21. FT: 7-17. 3-pointers: 6 (Moran 2, A.Y. Giannopoulos 2, Murphy 1, A.E. Giannopoulos 1). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-2.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (34): Mallory Rozwadowski 4 3-4 11, Addison Puent 0 0-0 0, Lily Shields 2 2-2 7, Mel Severson 3 0-0 6, Ashley Jankowski 0 0-2 0, Brianna Schulz 0 3-6 3, Lillian Bodenheimer 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Puent 2 0-0 6, Evie Bates 0 1-3 1. FG: 11. FT: 9-17. 3-pointers: 3 (Au. Puent 2, Shields 1). Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Jankowski, Au. Puent. Record: 1-8.

Like this: Like Loading...