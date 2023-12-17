Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – The D.C. Everest boys swim team won seven of the 11 events and finished fourth at the 10-team Santa Invite on Saturday at Eau Claire North High School.

Eau Claire Memorial/North won the team title with 277 points, with D.C. Everest second at 235. Wausau East/West was 10th.

The D.C. Everest team of Will VanErmen, Adam Swedlund, Keaton Barwick and David Mayer won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:39.14, and the Barwick, VanErmen, Wes Polly and Mayer was first in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:21.75.

Individually, Mayer won the 200 freestyle (1:48.6) and the 100 freestyle (46.67), Barwick was first in the 50 freestyle (21.98 seconds) and 100 butterfly (53.87), and VanErmen took first in the 100 backstroke (55.47) as well for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest hosts Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference dual on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.

Santa Boys Swimming Invite

Dec. 16, at Eau Claire North High School

Team scores: 1. Eau Claire Memorial/North 277; 2. D.C. Everest 235; 3. Stevens Point 204; 4. Marshfield 175; 5. River Falls 139; 6. Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas/Luther 95; 7. Tartan (Minn.) 77; 8. La Crosse 70; 9. Chippewa Falls 66; 10. Wausau East/West 14.

Winners, and D.C. Everest and Wausau East/West finishers

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Will VanErmen, Adam Swedlund, Keaton Barwick, David Mayer) 1:39.14; 9. Wausau East/West (Elliot Barber, Elliot Harding, Brecken Bancuk, Michael Murphy) 2:19.67.

200 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 1:48.76; 21. Jack Place (WAU) 2:31.07; 23. Sully Hanz (WAU) 2:35.21; 24. Xavier Guild (DC) 2:53.03.

200 individual medley: 1. VanErmen (DC) 2:03.00; 7. Adam Swedlund (DC) 2:21.06.

50 freestyle: 1. Barwick (DC) 21.89; 5. Wes Polley (DC) 23.88; 16. Quinn Barber (WAU) 26.94; 26. Guild (DC) 29.60; 29. Triton Ledsema (DC) 31.47.

100 butterfly: 1. Barwick (DC) 53.87.

100 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 46.67; 13. Sean O’Donnell (DC) 57.98; 20. Q. Barber (WAU) 1:03.26; 21. Hanz (WAU) 1:03.77; 22. Bancuk (WAU) 1:04.16; 24. Place (WAU) 1:07.00; 25. Jonathan Gates (DC) 1:09.56.

500 freestyle: 1. Gabe Secker (EC) 5:14.71; 3. Benjamin Soehl (DC) 5:33.62; 4. Polley (DC) 5:34.15; 19. Kyle Johnson (DC) 7:08.21.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Eau Claire (Jacob Rossi, Zhao Zheng, Will Rossi, Ben Merkatoris) 1:36.54; 6. Wausau East/West (Murphy, E. Barber, Harding, Marek Puzz) 1:56.99; 11. D.C. Everest (Guild, Gates, Ledsema, Alex Jelen) 2:01.59.

100 backstroke: 1. VanErmen (DC) 55.47; 18. E. Barber (WE) 1:24.79; 19. Cal Berg (DC) 1:25.25.

100 breaststroke: 1. Zheng (EC) 1:05.14; 4. Swedlund (DC) 1:07.95; 14. O’Donnell (DC) 1:18.34; 22. Vance Wendorski (DC) 1:24.06; 23. Jelen (DC) 1:25.53.

400 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Barwick, VanErmen, Wes Polley, Mayer) 3:21.75.

Like this: Like Loading...