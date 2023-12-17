Do you Have a Heart for Working With Children? D.C. Everest Area School District seeks volunteer for various tasks at the middle school and elementary school level. Six 30-minute sessions. Contact Lisa Sloan for more information at lsloan@jawis.org.

Toy Cleanup Help Wanted. Help pack leftover toys to be used for other activities throughout the year. Return the gym to its original purpose. This will take place either late in the afternoon on Dec. 21 or Dec. 22. Contact The Salvation Army at colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org or 715-370-9563.

Do You Have Holiday Lights That You Need to Get Rid Of? Habitat Wausau takes holiday lights that are new or old. Lights can twinkle or fizzle. Broken or tangled lights are gladly accepted. All lights collected support Habitat’s Home Ownership Program, Critical Home Repairs and Veterans Build in the Wausau area. Collection boxes are situated across the community and will be out now through Jan. 15. Wausau Habitat ReStore takes holiday lights all year round during regular store and donation hours of operation. Collection box locations:

Wausau: Associated Bank (Downtown and Stewart Avenue), Pick ‘n Save, Wausau City Hall, Intercity State Bank, Marathon Bank, Prevail Bank, People’s State Bank (Sixth and Stewart Avenue), Abby Bank

Rib Mountain: People’s State bank

Schofield: Intercity State Bank

Rothschild: Pick ‘n Save, Marathon Bank

Weston: Wausau Habitat ReStore, Associated Bank, Pick ‘n Save, Intercity Bank, Peoples’ State Bank, Abby Bank

Marathon: People’s State Bank

Mosinee: Piggly Wiggly, Mosinee City Hall, Marathon Bank

Do You Enjoy Cleaning and Organizing? The Children’s Imaginarium seeks volunteers to monitor cleanliness, safety and security in exhibit and classroom area(s). Some responsibilities:

Pick up museum props that are misplaced or in need of cleaning.

Laundry, and wash museum props.

Manage guest questions or concerns.

Document and report incidents.

Assist with additional cleaning and maintenance requests.

Contact us at Hello@childrensimaginarium.org or 715-907-7801, ext. 101, with any questions. Visit childrensimaginarium.org/support/ to complete the volunteer inquiry form.

Calling all Christmas Carolers and Crafters. Join us at Mountain Terrace to sing carols, bake or do crafts. Let’s keep the holiday spirit going and bring joy to those who have seen so many changes in Christmas traditions. Contact Rochelle at wildrootshomeschoolwi@gmail.com.

Do You Enjoy Helping Others With Taxes? Enjoy working with numbers? Be a tax counselor. Help taxpayers complete tax returns, find credits and deductions they’ve earned, and seek a refund. Learn how to conduct a quality review and quality standards set by the IRS. Email Ellen_levickis@yahoo.com or call 715-574-1371 for more opportunities.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

