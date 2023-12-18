Damakant Jayshi

With a little over two weeks to go before the filing deadline, an additional candidate has filed for a seat on the Wausau City Council for the spring election 2024.

According to the updated list of candidates provided by the City Clerk’s office, Debra Weiss has filed her candidacy papers for Dist. 4, taking the number of contestants for the district to two.

The filing deadline is Jan. 2. The deadline to file non-candidacy notice is Friday, Dec. 22.

Tom Neal, the former alder representing Dist. 4, has also filed his papers for the district after retiring from public service in 2022. Doug Diny, who is challenging incumbent Katie Rosenberg for mayor, has not yet filed either his notice of non-candidacy or a declaration of candidacy for Dist. 4, his current seat.

All but one of the 11 alders of the Wausau City Council have filed paperwork. Nine incumbents have filed candidacy papers. Alder Tom Kilian from Dist. 3, who has served two terms, is not seeking reelection.

The election is on Tuesday, April 2. More than two candidates for a district will prompt a primary, which has been scheduled for Feb. 20.

Wausau Pilot & Review has reached out to the City Clerk’s office for additional updates. Here’s a list of candidates who are running for a Wausau seat, as of this writing on Monday afternoon.

Wausau City Council (11 seats, two year term)

Dist. 1: Carol Lukens, incumbent

Dist. 2: Michael Martens, incumbent

Dist. 3: Terry Kilian and William Harris

Dist. 4: Tom Neal and Debra Weiss

Dist. 5: Gary Gisselman, incumbent

Dist. 6: Becky McElhaney, incumbent

Dist. 7: Lisa Rasmussen, incumbent

Dist. 8: Sarah Watson, incumbent

Dist. 9: Dawn Herbst, incumbent; Victoria Tierney, challenger

Dist. 10: Lou Larson, incumbent

Dist. 10: Chad Henke, incumbent



Wausau Mayor (4-year term, primary will be required)

Katie Rosenberg, incumbent

Doug Diny

Christopher Wood

Municipal Judge (four-year term)

Mark Sauer, incumbent

