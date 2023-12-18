Wausau Pilot & Review

Angelo Volpe, who founded Angleo’s Pizza Villa in Wausau more than five decades ago, died peacefully at home Sunday surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.

Volpe along with his wife Janet launched the first Pizza Villa in 1956 in DeKalb, Ill., before moving to Wausau with his family. Angelo’s Pizza Villa in Wausau was first located on Jackson Street in the basement level of the former Northern Hotel building, which was torn town to make way for the Wausau Center mall.

Angelo and Janet Volpe. Contributed photo courtesy of Teresa Volpe

A second Angelo’s location opened on Ross Avenue in Weston in 1978, with the Sixth Street restaurant opening in 1979. Volpe semi-retired in 2014 but remained active in the family business until his death.

Volpe and his wife were married for 53 years prior to Janet’s death in 2015. He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with countless friends. Funeral arrangements and a full obituary are pending.

