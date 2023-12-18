Wausau Pilot & Review

An northwoods restaurant is a total loss after a fire early Monday, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department.

A 911 call came in at about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 18 to Vilas County dispatch reporting the blaze, at 3310 S. Hwy. 70, in the town of Washington near Eagle River. A witness who spotted the fire stopped and knocked on doors at nearby homes to alert residents to evacuate. All escaped safely, officials said.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the restaurant, Off the Chain, engulfed in flames.

An investigation into the cause is underway with the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and Eagle River Fire Department. The State Fire Marshall also responded to the scene.

