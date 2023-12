Wausau Pilot & Review

A restaurant in the Wausau metro area is closed after less than a year in business.

Rodzina Family Restaurant, 508 Grand Ave., is permanently closed, according to its Google business listing. The restaurant was located in a space that housed Perkins Family Restaurant for decades.

WAOW-TV reported the restaurant struggled to attract both customers and employees. Efforts to reach management have been unsuccessful.

There’s no word on future plans for the space.

