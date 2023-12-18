Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Marcia L Blaschka

Marcia L Blaschka, age 78, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. She was born on February 21, 1945, in Wausau WI to Wilbur and Marie Vachowiak. She graduated from Wausau High School before marrying the love of her life, Walter Blaschka, on June 20, 1963. Throughout her life she worked in customer service, most notably childcare and food service. She continued to work into earlier this year as she sincerely enjoyed her work and the people she met along the way. Marcia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family whom she loved fiercely, going out to eat, loving on her pets, and watching her grandbabies and great-grandbabies grow. Marcia had an astonishing ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and her sassy spirit and contagious laugh will be missed by many.

Marcia is survived by her partner, Robert Libke; daughter, Carmen Kollpainter; daughter, Roxanne Loy; son, Duane (Gina) Blaschka; grandchildren Amanda Loy, Benjamin Loy, Danielle (John) Runnoe, Zachary Kollpainter; great-grandchildren Dylan, Bentley, Jordan, Jase, Amelia, Ava, and Nicholas; sister, Emily (Elwyn) Zimmermann; sister, Karen (Delano) Kroeplin; sister, Mary Witt; sister, Beverly Searvogel; and her loving dog, Buddy.

Marcia is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Blaschka; parents, Wilbur and Marie Vachowiak; and brother, Norman Vachowiak.

We invite all family and friends to Brainard Funeral Home on December 27, 2023, to celebrate Marcia’s vibrant life. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m., with funeral service to start at 11:30 a.m. Following the service, a processional line will take us to Pinegrove Cemetery, where we will lay Marcia to her final resting place alongside her beloved husband, Walter.

Clarence B. Przybylski

Clarence B. Przybylski, 86, died Thursday, December 14, 2023 under the care of St. Croix Hospice at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 10, 1937 in Stevens Point, to Joseph and Hattie (Grzywacz) Przybylski. On November 5, 1960 he married Irene Pepowski in Bevent.

Survivors include his wife, Irene; children, Laurie Przybylski, Lee (Lisa) Przybylski and Larissa (James) Shemanski; grandchildren, Ian (Carla), Uri, Aidan and Lucas LaMere, Emily (Seth Rhode), Hannah, and Ben Przybylski, Caleb Baumann (fiancé Alissa Zaucha) and Mara Baumann; great-grandchildren, Michelle LaMere and Wyatt Baumann; brothers, David (Marian) Przybylski, James (Dorothy) Przybylski and Tom (Michelle) Przybylski and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Two loves followed Clarence throughout his life. Love of Irene, his family and love of the natural world. He was proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. They were never far from his thoughts. Always concerned for their happiness and safety. He loved to hear of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments, adventures and passions be it in sports, hunting, fishing, dancing, their education, careers and travels, or their fur and feathered babies.

Clarence’s love of nature led him to purchase his dream piece of land in the U.P. He loved spending time out in the middle of it all. He loved all seasons on his land. Always a project in progress either at his place or at one of his neighbors. He loved to observe the wildlife around him both at home and at the trailer. Many hours of his day were spent watching deer, bear, and birds. He loved to hunt and fish. His favorite hunting and fishing partners were family. They have many tales to tell of their escapades. One of Clarence’s favorite trips was traveling to hunt elk in Montana.

He was also a master gardener. His mastery cultivated by the many hours spent on his grandparents’ farms as a child. At one point his garden grew so exponentially that he fed practically the entire neighborhood with the fruits of his labor.

Clarence’s work life was spent mostly behind the wheel of a vehicle. A majority of the years driving semi for various companies, then dump trucks and even a short stint behind the wheel of a city bus. His retirement work included childcare as he and Irene provided daycare to several special families. Clarence’s favorite position as daycare worker was down on the floor with kids. He took all his work seriously and was a stickler to detail. His strong work ethic and desire to get it done right were also passed on to his children and grandchildren. Another legacy we treasure.

Clarence had a strong circle of friends that stayed true throughout his life. So many wonderful memories of times spent in their company. Travels with friends and yearly family Summer vacations “Up North” were his favorites. Many memories of card playing, storytelling, snowmobiling, picnicking, bowling ,and helping with projects at each other’s homes.

Clarence was proud of his Polish heritage. Sunday morning Polkas were a staple in his life. He was also known for his finesse on the dance floor. He was a smooth operator when it came to the waltz and the polka. He kept his Polish language skills up in conversations with family and friends.

He followed the Packers and Brewers religiously. An armchair coach and cheerleader.

Clarence was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a finance specialist. He was proud of his service, and the travels, work and education he had in the Army. He especially loved telling of his time in Salt Lake City, France, Germany and Spain. He regularly recited his military serial number without a hitch. Clarence was also an active member of the Ringle Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed making up and delivering Christmas baskets to veterans for many years. He was also a member of the Stevens Point chapter of the Polish Legion of American Veterans.

The family is greatly appreciative for the care and support of Dr. Bailey and Chelsey at the Wausau V.A. Clinic. The time and effort they both put into assuring both Clarence and Irene were well taken care of over the years and especially during the last year and month will never be forgotten. We would also like to thank Clarence’s nurse Erika and CNA Shanaia from St. Croix hospice for their gentle, expert care and guidance during the last week of Clarence’s life. They both will always hold a special place in our hearts. We are also grateful to Clarence and Irene’s neighbors and friends who never hesitate to lend a hand and stop in for a visit, often bearing gifts of food and drink and always bringing smiles and laughter.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 29, 2023 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Weston. Rev. Jerome Patric will preside. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service all at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Helen Heil

Helen Heil, devoted wife to the late Marvin M. Heil, died December 14, 2023, at Cedar Creek Manor in Wausau, WI. She was 91.

Helen, the daughter of Paul Szemborski and Lucy (Klawinski) Szemborski, was born in Marathon, WI on May 4th, 1932. Her parents were farmers. During the depression for a few years, her family lived with her grandparents because they lost their family farm.

Helen attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse. Helen and her brothers did not have to walk miles to school. Their neighbor had a model “T”car and they got a ride from them. At lunch, the whole school would play baseball, which she loved. School plays and programs would include all the students. To make a stage, they would hang a sheet on a rope across the room so there was an area for the audience. For eighth grade, Helen lived with her aunt in town so she could attend the Catholic school to make her solemn Communion. That was the end of her formal education.

The Szemborski and the Heil families knew each other well and produced two marriages: Leo Szemborski married Grace Heil. Marvin Heil married Helen Szemborski. Marvin and Helen had two girls, Mary Jane and Doris while living in the Marathon area. During that period, Helen lost her younger brother, Eddie to a car accident.

Although farming was in their blood, they decided to move to Milwaukee where Marvin worked for Babcock and Wilcock as a foreman making pipes of various sizes. Helen became a housewife and mother to their children. Helen and Marvin had six more children, Shirley, Alan, Wayne, Gail, Brian, and Cindy. Helen’s brother Harry moved to Milwaukee. Also, her brother, Leo and Marvin’s sister Grace moved to Milwaukee. Parties at houses and picnics in the park on Sunday became filled with relatives. Summers were spent up north on grandparents’ farms and all the rest of the Heil/Szemborski clan.

Soon children, nieces, and nephews started getting married. Some weddings required the family to be in northern Wisconsin and some in southern Wisconsin. All the weddings were large and filled with relatives. In 1967, the family moved to Hales Corners from the south side of Milwaukee. It was the year of the Civil Rights riots, and it delayed the move. In the spring of 1968, Mary Jane married Glenn a few days after returning from the Vietnam War. For the next few years, Marvin had to pay for a few more weddings. Doris and Mike were married next. Then Shirley graduated from UWM with a degree in teaching. Shirley and Kevin were married in 1974. Gail married Bob Marcell a few years later. Alan soon followed with his marriage to Jan. Brian married Tina (they divorced) he then married Diana and Cindy, the youngest, married Drew.

As the children of Helen and Marvin married, the grandchildren began appearing. Over the years, nineteen grandchildren filled the house. Sundays and holidays were filled with children and grandchildren. Gail and Bob lived in northern Wisconsin. Shirley and Kevin moved to Maryland in 1987 but the whole family tried to keep the holidays.

As the children grew up, Marvin and Helen began traveling with their brothers and sisters all over the world. Some of the countries that they visited were Spain, Germany, Morocco. They visited Hawaii and Alaska and many states. In between trips, Helen planted and cared for her flowers while Marvin took care of the vegetable gardens and apple orchard.

When it became too difficult to take care of the house, Gail, their daughter and Bob, her husband took them into their house in northern Wisconsin in 2009. There Helen was able to play with her great grandchildren, Gail and Bob’s grandchildren. In 2012, Mary Jane, her oldest child and Marvin passed away within nine months of each other. Then in 2017, Bob, Gail’s husband passed away. Helen also had two grandchildren predeceased her, Kevin (son of Mary Jane) and Bobby (son of Gail Marcell). Helen lived at Cedar Creek Manor which is a memory care place for the last year and a half. They did a wonderful job caring for her.

Helen is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a viewing and prayer service on December 22, at Peterson Kramer Funeral Home in Marathon, WI.

Visitation will be Friday, December 22, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, where there will be a 7:00 p.m. rosary service.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 28, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9520 W. Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners, Wisconsin. The Rev. Aaron Laskiewicz will preside. Entombment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. all at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Andrew L. Hanke

Andrew L. Hanke, 74, Wausau, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 15, 1949, in Wausau, son of the late Frank and Burdella (Kaufert) Hanke. In 1971, married Hye Son who passed away in December of 1973. On November 16, 1974, he was united in marriage to Kathryn Kischel in Wausau.

Andrew was a veteran of the United States Army. For over 35 years, he worked for Wausau Papers until his retirement. Some of his favorite pastimes included canning, making candles, watching football, fishing, camping and simply enjoying the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; three children, Tony (Donna) Hanke, Sarah (Mike) Dengel and Kevin Hanke; five grandchildren, Carter, Landon and Jack Hanke and Owen and Olivia Dengel; three siblings, Lonnie (Al) Weinberger, Alice Piehl and Glenn Hanke; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Hye Son Hanke, and brother-in-law, Terry Piehl.

Private services will be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Michael Wysocki

Michael Wysocki, Kronenwetter, entered eternal peace on December 12th, 2023, after a brave five-year struggle with cancer.

Michael was born August 27th, 1966, in Wausau. He was the son of Elain (Pierschalla) Wysocki and James Wysocki both of Kronenwetter.

Michael had an ardent love of the outdoors beginning with traveling with his parents on motor trips to the many National Parks of the west and Pacific coast. Family time found Michael boating and fishing on the rivers and lakes of Wisconsin and Michigan. Migratory waterfowl and deer hunting were also of his many passions. Michael always maintained a keen sense of the caring for the natural world and preserving it for future generations. Michael’s backyard featured a pool, trampoline, swing set, and firepit where family and friends gathered and enjoyed recipes from his famous grill.

Michael is survived by his parents and his children, Jason Wysocki of Rothschild and Nicole Wysocki or Milwaukee.

He was proceeded in death by his brother, James F. Wysocki.

As cancer was consuming Michael’s body, he did not fear his passing as he looked forward to seeing his brother again in Heavenly peace.

Michael’s light in this world has gone out but the memories left remain to be cherished.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at the time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWSC.WS

James R. Felix

James R. Felix, 87, of Wausau, died on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Mount View Care Center, in Wausau.

James was born on October 28, 1936, in the Town of Dancy, the son of Howard and Loretta (Rodesch) Felix.

James grew up in Gleason and worked at the cheese factory with his father. James was a United States Army Veteran, serving from 1955 to 1963.

James was united in marriage to Katherine VanDeWalle. She preceded him in death on December 8, 2013.

James owned an operated Jim’s Citgo in Wittenberg for many years. He also worked many manufacturing jobs in Wausau and retired from Norlen. James had a love for cars and would attend many car shows with his own cars. James enjoyed hunting, fishing and the occasional trip to the casino.

James is survived by five sons; Mike Felix of Tucson, AZ, Mark (Linda Philipp) Felix of Wittenberg, Greg Felix of Wausau, Dennis (Deidre) Felix of Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Keith (Fran) Felix, of Wausau; eight grandsons, one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn (Marlene) Felix of Altoona and many other relatives.

James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katherine; sister, Joan (Dave) Huebl and his former wife, Madelene Schaar.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM, on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the Mosinee Cemetery, with military rites.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

