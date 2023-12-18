By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday will consider whether to issue a summons to the owner of Campus Pub and hold a hearing to recall the tavern’s liquor license.

The Wausau Police Department closed the pub, 110 Campus Dr., on June 30.

As Wausau Pilot & Review reported in October, the license for Campus Pub was renewed but not actually issued after the Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue placed a hold for an outstanding debt. In her memo to the committee, Deputy Clerk Mary Goede wrote that Wisconsin statutes “prohibit issuance of a retailer’s license to any person having any indebtedness for intoxicating liquor to any wholesale permittee of more than 30 days standing.

Assistant City Attorney Tara Alfonso said at that time that Steinke could address the committee and request a 90-day extension under city ordinance.

City officials said they had heard nothing from Steinke after the bar’s closure until September, when he contacted the office and requested an extension for the license. That request was not granted after Steinke failed to appear before the committee in October.

Lisa Rasmussen, who chairs the Public Health and Safety Committee, told Wausau Pilot & Review the group will be reviewing a complaint from the city and will decide whether to issue a summons for a hearing. A copy of the complaint was not in the meeting packet and a request to the city clerk for a copy was not immediately filled.

The hearing would allow Steinke, if he attends, to show cause why the license should not be revoked or suspended.

“If the establishment is not open and has no plan to re open and stay open, the owner has the option to surrender the license if they want,” Rasmussen said. “My understanding is that the establishment has not been open, but the owner has also been uncooperative in re opening or surrendering. But, they cannot be closed and sit on the license. They have to use it or the city has the option to take it back and make it available to others who may want it.”

Monday, Steinke can appear and advise the committee on potential plans to open and remain open consistently to use the current license. If the committee opts to take the license back, the hearing will likely happen sometime in January, Rasmussen said. At that time, a recommendation will be made to the full council for action.

The demand for liquor licenses in Wausau is high because the state limits the number that can be granted within each municipality. Reserve licenses are available, but they cost thousands, rather than hundreds, of dollars.

