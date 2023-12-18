Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The USA Junior Men’s curling team beat Hungary 7-2 early today at the World B Junior Men’s Curling Championships in Finland.

The win puts them in the final four and assures them of a spot in the Junior Men’s World Championships in Finland, Feb 17-24

The team is skipped by Wausau West H.S. graduate Wes Wendling and includes Jackson Armstrong of Appleton, Caden Hebert and Jackson Bestland of Eau Claire, and Kevin Tuma of St. Paul, MN.

The Americans scored five stones early and kept the Hungary team off the board in all but two ends.

Other teams making the final four are Canada, New Zealand and Denmark. Canada eliminated powerhouse Swedan, which had scored more than 20 rocks twice in earlier games.

The U.S. team will play Denmark later this morning in the semi- finals. They defeated the Danes yesterday to gain a playoff spot. New Zealand and Canada will battle in the other semi-final.

The finals are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday Finland Time, or 2 a.m. central.

