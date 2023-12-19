There were an estimated 145,500 emergency department-treated injuries in 2022 associated with toys for children 12 years and younger, according to the latest U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Toy-Related Deaths and Injuries report.

This December, designated as Safe Toys & Gifts Month, many parents are in search of toys to keep their children – and themselves – entertained during the long winter looming ahead. Aspirus Health encourages parents to adopt a mindful approach when selecting toys, heeding Safe Kids Marathon County’s guidance on age-appropriate, safe and educational choices.

Part of the joy of giving our kids gifts during the holidays is watching their faces light up when they open them. However, it’s crucial to bear in mind that the new toy with all the bells and whistles at the top of their wish list may not be the safest choice for them.

Before adding that flashy new gadget to your shopping cart, consider the following:

Find the perfect toy for the right age. Take into account your child’s age and developmental stage when purchasing a toy or game. Read the instructions and warning labels to ensure it’s suitable for your child. Check for small parts or potential choking hazards before settling on the perfect toy.

Consider interactive and engaging play with your selections. Infants engage with the tactile wonders of fabric books, and toddlers build foundational skills with stacking rings and blocks. For older kids, it might be an educational board game. These activities contribute significantly to your child’s overall development.

Don’t forget a helmet for riding toys. Include a CPSC-certified helmet to keep them safe while having fun on a new bike, skateboard, scooter or any other riding equipment. Learn more about the type of helmet to use by activity at www.cdc.gov/headsup/helmets.

Store toys after play. Use a bin or container to store toys after playtime is over. Ensure there are no holes or hinges that could catch little fingers.

Sign up to receive product recalls. Stay up to date on toy recalls. Safe Kids compiles product recalls specific to children and sends twice-monthly email alerts for recent recalls. Sign up for the latest recall information at https://safekids.salsalabs.org/recalls-newsletter/index.html.

As parents and families navigate the busy holiday season, remember to slow down and enjoy this time with your children. Participation in interactive activities not only enhances the learning experience but also fortifies the invaluable parent-child bond.

For more information about toy safety, visit www.safekids.org or the Consumer Product Safety Commission website .

Amy Falk, MD, is an Aspirus pediatrician.

