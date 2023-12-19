Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The USA Junior Men’s curling team took silver medals at the World B Junior Men’s curling championships today in Lohja, Finland.

The team, led by Wausau’s Wes Wendling, lost to Canada 7-4 in the championship match.

Wes Wendling, of Wausau, poses with his silver medal. Contributed photo

Trailing 5-4 in the last end, the Americans were unable to tie it up, and the Canadians scored two to win the tournament.

In the third-place game, Denmark defeated New Zealand 7-5.

All told the US team went 7-2 over the week-long event, and their final four finish qualified them for a spot in the Junior Men’s World Championships, to be held in Finland, beginning Feb. 17.

Curling with Wendling were Jackson Armstrong of Appleton, who now curls in Wausau; Kevin Tuma of St. Paul, Minn.; and Jackson Bestland and Caden Hebert, both of Eau Claire.

