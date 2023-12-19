Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU — The Wausau Woodchucks announced their 2024 schedule on Monday.

The action starts at 1:05 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, at Athletic Park when the Green Bay Rockers come to town. The team will head to Green Bay the next day, then return home on Wednesday, May 29, to host the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. Wausau will round out Opening Week on Saturday, June 1, at home against their local rivals, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Woodchucks will face some fresh opponents this year as the team will play the Great Plains East teams Eau Claire Express, Duluth Huskies, Minnesota Mud Puppies and Thunder Bay Border Cats for the first time in years. Other opponents for the 2024 season include familiar Great Lakes West rivals the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, Lakeshore Chinooks, Green Bay Rockers, Madison Mallards, and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. They will also play the Great Lakes East Kenosha Kingfish for two series at the end of the season.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 2 with the second half of the season starting immediately after that on July 3. The Northwoods League All-Star Game returns to its combined format this year and will be July 22-24.

The Woodchucks last regular season home game of the 2024 season will be Thursday, Aug. 8, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. The regular season ends with the team on the road in Kenosha on Saturday, Aug. 10, with the league playoffs starting on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Season tickets and ticket packages are on sale now. Group outings in the hospitality areas, including the popular Peoples State Bank 4-Top Tables and Miller Lite On Deck Tables, will go on sale in the coming weeks with single-game tickets going on sale in the spring.

