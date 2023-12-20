Wausau Pilot & Review

It’s your last chance for children to submit their letters to Santa through Wausau Pilot & Review for Christmas Eve publication.

Each year, Wausau Pilot readers love seeing the wish lists of children in the area. This is our most cherished tradition of the season, and we’re looking forward to sharing them with you once again in 2024. In addition, we have prizes we’ll be drawing for at random, including gift certificates from Angelo’s Pizza, The Palms and more. We’re extending the deadline to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Just fill out the form below, or email handwritten letters and artwork directly to editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

