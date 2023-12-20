Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Stratford doubled up Newman Catholic in the first half and cruised to a 64-29 win in a Marawood Conference South Division boys basketball game Tuesday night at Stratford High School.

The Tigers rolled out to a 33-16 lead by halftime and held Newman Catholic (1-7, 0-5 Marawood South) to just 13 points in the second half to finish off the victory.

Quincy Pfender and Lucas Pfiffner each scored 13 points for Newman Catholic.

Henry Zaleski scored 16 points and Kaden Foster had 12 for Stratford, which is now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Marawood South.

Newman Catholic will have some time off before returning to action Thursday, Dec. 28, at Amherst.

Tigers 64, Cardinals 29

Stratford 33 31 – 64

Newman Catholic 16 13 – 29

STRATFORD (64): Caleb Wrensch 1-5 1-1 3, Alec Chapel 1-4 1-2 3, Reid Miller 2-8 3-5 7, Jett Schoenherr 1-2 0-0 2, Drew Bruesewitz 0-6 2-2 2, Riley Spindler 0 0-0 0, Brooks Vanderhoof 0 0-0 0, Brady Berg 2-3 2-2 6, Payton Glenn 0-5 1-2 1, Henry Zaleski 7-13 2-2 16, Kaden Foster 5-11 1-2 12, Brady Schmidt 4-9 0-0 10, Brandon Gebelein 1-4 0-0 2. FG: 24-70. FT: 13-19. 3-pointers: 3-21 (Schmidt 2, Foster 1). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none Record: 6-1, 4-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (29): Quincy Pfender 13, Lucas Pfiffner 13, Griffin Puent 3. Record 1-7, 0-5 Marawood Conference South Division.

