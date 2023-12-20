Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Angelo Volpe

Angelo Volpe, who founded Angelo’s Pizza Villa in Wausau more than five decades ago, died peacefully on Dec. 17, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 90.

Angelo was born May 24, 1933 in Chicago to Peter and Margaret Volpe. He married the love of his life, Janet, in 1962, and the couple spent 53 years together before Janet’s death in 2015. The family is comforted in the knowledge that the two are reunited for eternity.

Thanks to a football scholarship, Angelo attended college but quit and moved back home when he realized he couldn’t afford to eat anything but blueberry pie for dinner. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and had a lifelong love of this country and appreciation for those in military service.

Angelo and Janet launched The Pizza Villa in 1956 in DeKalb, Ill. at a time when a large Villa DeLuxe cost just $3.95 – with delivery for 25 cents. The couple moved to Wausau to pave the way for a quieter, safer life for their family and opened the first Angelo’s Pizza in Wausau in the 1960s on Jackson Street in the lower level of the former Northern Hotel. When the hotel was demolished to make way for the Wausau Center mall, Angelo moved the business to its current Sixth Street location in 1979 and remained active in the family business well after his retirement. He prided himself in getting up at 3 a.m. and driving to the restaurant each week to help his family and staff at the restaurant and did so until just weeks before his death.

Angelo was a legend in Wausau, a proud member of the Italian Men’s Club, where he cooked and planned countless functions. A world class cook, he prepared meals for many family weddings and parties and hosted incredible dinners for his family and friends. Over the past few years, he woke up each morning and made a plate of eggs for the dog he pretended to hate, Walter, who loved him fiercely and will miss him forever. Angelo loved nothing more than spending time each week with his loyal friends who would solve the world’s problems together over a glass of whiskey in his basement bar.

Nothing, though, compared to the years spent with Janet, traveling to the Bahamas and other locations, collecting antiques, cooking and making people laugh. He spoiled Janet rotten and delighted in doing so, never questioning her judgment. He would never truly recover from losing her.

Angelo is survived by his children Peter Volpe (Renee), Ringle; Teresa Volpe-Vercimak, of Weston; Maria Volpe, of Merrill; his grandchildren Emily Casteel (Jason), of Pardeeville; Elliott Johnson, of Weston; McKenzie Danielson (Brady), of Weston; Valerie Willis (Herb), of Waco, Tex.; John Sonnentag, of Kronenwetter; Jackson Rammer, of Madison; Sophia Volpe, of Merrill; Amanda (Derek) Gauger, Pete Volpe (Julia); his great-grandchildren Onan, Annabelle and Elias Casteel; Mason and Carrigan Willis; Liam and Haddie Gauger; Cole and Alex Volpe. He is further survived by his sister, Annette Snell, of Oswego, Ill.

In addition to his beloved Janet, he was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Margaret Volpe; his sister Ann Marie and her husband Bob Johnson; his grandson Jalen Vercmak; and his son-in-law, James Vercimak.

The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Compassus Hospice for their help in caring for Angelo in his final days. We are eternally grateful for the support.

Angelo’s legacy will live on through his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and through his many friends and loyal customers who delighted in knowing him throughout the years.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service.

Marion M. Madden

Marion Martha Madden, 98, of Wausau passed away peacefully at Our House Senior Living in Wausau on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Marion was born on March 17, 1925 to Richard and Nettie Leffel. She graduated from Wausau High School and attended First English Lutheran Church for many years. She married Lloyd Madden on May 14, 1949 after he returned from the war. They had one son, Douglas, who was the pride of their life.

Before they were married Marion worked at the telephone company for 7 years.

She was proud of the volunteer work that she performed at Wausau Memorial Hospital during WWII in the evenings after work as a candy striper. Marion enjoyed being a wife and mother. She and Lloyd also enjoyed cards with friends and family. Marion will be greatly missed by her nieces, a special friend Lynne Santangelo and many others.

Marion is survived by her loving nieces Pat (Tom) Nemke, Barb (Jeff) Krohn and Sandy (Tim) Weller and their loving Children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd, her son, Doug, two Sisters, Florence and Dorothy and brother-in-law, Burt.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 am at Helke Funeral Home (302 Spruce Street, Wausau WI 54401).

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the hour of service at Helke Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery at 11:00 am.

Helen Heil

Helen Heil, devoted wife to the late Marvin M. Heil, died December 14, 2023, at Cedar Creek Manor in Wausau, WI. She was 91.

Helen, the daughter of Paul Szemborski and Lucy (Klawinski) Szemborski, was born in Marathon, WI on May 4th, 1932. Her parents were farmers. During the depression for a few years, her family lived with her grandparents because they lost their family farm.

Helen attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse. Helen and her brothers did not have to walk miles to school. Their neighbor had a model “T”car and they got a ride from them. At lunch, the whole school would play baseball, which she loved. School plays and programs would include all the students. To make a stage, they would hang a sheet on a rope across the room so there was an area for the audience. For eighth grade, Helen lived with her aunt in town so she could attend the Catholic school to make her solemn Communion. That was the end of her formal education.

The Szemborski and the Heil families knew each other well and produced two marriages: Leo Szemborski married Grace Heil. Marvin Heil married Helen Szemborski. Marvin and Helen had two girls, Mary Jane and Doris while living in the Marathon area. During that period, Helen lost her younger brother, Eddie to a car accident.

Although farming was in their blood, they decided to move to Milwaukee where Marvin worked for Babcock and Wilcock as a foreman making pipes of various sizes. Helen became a housewife and mother to their children. Helen and Marvin had six more children, Shirley, Alan, Wayne, Gail, Brian, and Cindy. Helen’s brother Harry moved to Milwaukee. Also, her brother, Leo and Marvin’s sister Grace moved to Milwaukee. Parties at houses and picnics in the park on Sunday became filled with relatives. Summers were spent up north on grandparents’ farms and all the rest of the Heil/Szemborski clan.

Soon children, nieces, and nephews started getting married. Some weddings required the family to be in northern Wisconsin and some in southern Wisconsin. All the weddings were large and filled with relatives. In 1967, the family moved to Hales Corners from the south side of Milwaukee. It was the year of the Civil Rights riots, and it delayed the move. In the spring of 1968, Mary Jane married Glenn a few days after returning from the Vietnam War. For the next few years, Marvin had to pay for a few more weddings. Doris and Mike were married next. Then Shirley graduated from UWM with a degree in teaching. Shirley and Kevin were married in 1974. Gail married Bob Marcell a few years later. Alan soon followed with his marriage to Jan. Brian married Tina (they divorced) he then married Diana and Cindy, the youngest, married Drew.

As the children of Helen and Marvin married, the grandchildren began appearing. Over the years, nineteen grandchildren filled the house. Sundays and holidays were filled with children and grandchildren. Gail and Bob lived in northern Wisconsin. Shirley and Kevin moved to Maryland in 1987 but the whole family tried to keep the holidays.

As the children grew up, Marvin and Helen began traveling with their brothers and sisters all over the world. Some of the countries that they visited were Spain, Germany, Morocco. They visited Hawaii and Alaska and many states. In between trips, Helen planted and cared for her flowers while Marvin took care of the vegetable gardens and apple orchard.

When it became too difficult to take care of the house, Gail, their daughter and Bob, her husband took them into their house in northern Wisconsin in 2009. There Helen was able to play with her great grandchildren, Gail and Bob’s grandchildren. In 2012, Mary Jane, her oldest child and Marvin passed away within nine months of each other. Then in 2017, Bob, Gail’s husband passed away. Helen also had two grandchildren predeceased her, Kevin (son of Mary Jane) and Bobby (son of Gail Marcell). Helen lived at Cedar Creek Manor which is a memory care place for the last year and a half. They did a wonderful job caring for her.

Helen is survived by children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a viewing and prayer service on December 22, at Peterson Kramer Funeral Home in Marathon, WI.

Visitation will be Friday, December 22, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, where there will be a 7:00 p.m. rosary service.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 28, 2023 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9520 W. Forest Home Avenue, Hales Corners, Wisconsin. The Rev. Aaron Laskiewicz will preside. Entombment will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. all at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lydia I. Rachu

Lydia Rachu, 107, of Wausau, went peacefully to her Lord and Savior in heaven Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Mountain Terrace Senior Living, Wausau.

Lydia was born on November 20, 1916, in the town of Wien, Marathon County, to the late Henry and Amanda (Paul) Werner. On January 9, 1937, in Edgar, she married Edwin Rachu. They were married for 64 years. Lydia farmed with her husband in the town of Wien and Athens. She owned and operated a restaurant, the Ye Eat Shop in Edgar for 5 1/2 years. She was a housekeeper at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Wausau for 10 years. Lydia and Ed traveled a lot in retirement having many memorable excursions. When Lydia was 85 years young, she and 7 of her girlfriends went on an adventure to Hawaii.

At 91 years old she wrote a book of “Memories” chronicling her life and numerous things she found interesting. She dedicated the book to her family. Lydia enjoyed the great outdoors and camping. She loved gardening. She was a superb cook and baker. She could sew anything. Her strength was amazing, especially to go through all the experiences in life she did.Lydia had a witty sense of humor. She had a loving connection with people. She touched so many and was loved by so many.

She was active in her church with the fair stand cutting vegetables at the Wisconsin Valley Fair, being a part of the quilters, Friendly Neighbors, and Grace Circle. Lydia had a deep faith. She memorized hymns, Bible verses, and rhymes as a child and could still recall them in her last days.

Survivors include her children; June Champagne of Rothschild, Robert Rachu of Waupaca, Carol Rachu of Wausau, and Larry (Cindy) Rachu of Amarillo, Texas, 9 grandchildren; Steve (Nancy) Champagne of Howe, Indiana, Coby (Traci) Champagne of Rothschild, Kevin Lipinski of Athens, Kelly (Corey) Westfall of Athens, Kory (Ron) Nowacki of Athens, Kasy (Cori) Lipinski of Edgar, Carrie (Dean) Kolbeck of Wausau, Brandy (Mathew) Johnston of Austin, Texas, Eric Rachu of Amarillo, Texas, 6 step-grandchildren; Floyd Roberts of Mequon, Marie Pellerino of Waupaca, Dennis (Teresa) Roberts of Menomonee Falls, Gene (Deborah) Roberts of Waupaca, Debra (Jerry) Borst of Waupaca, Cindy Anderson-Haydu of Waupaca, 14 great grandchildren, 16 step-great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, 26 step-great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 3 sisters, a daughter Janice (Larry) Lipinski, a daughter-in-law Beverly (Robert) Rachu, and a grandson Sheldon Champagne.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at First English Lutheran Church, 402 N. 3rd Ave Wausau. The Rev. Barry Levine will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Lunch will follow at the church. Entombment in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park will be after lunch.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Mountain Terrace Senior Living and the Interim Healthcare Hospice Team for their kind, compassionate care given to Lydia and her family. A special thank you to Deb Kluetz of First English Lutheran Church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Homes, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Michael D. Niewolny

Michael D. Niewolny, 69 of Wausau, passed away on December 12th, 2023.

He was born on November 12th, 1954, in Wausau to George and Patricia (Urmanski) Niewolny. He attended schools in Wausau: Rib Mountain Elementary, Holy Name, John Muir, and Wausau West High. Mike played the trumpet and excelled in the Industrial Arts program, especially in woodworking. This is when Mike realized he had a natural talent for woodworking and enjoyed remodeling projects throughout the years.

During his younger years, he, his brother, and the neighborhood kids began a club called the “Woodsmen Club”. They built a little furnace from scrap sheet metal, and that little heater went with them to Lake Wausau to ice fish, and on all their adventures. They recycled wooden fruit crates, pedaling many miles on their bikes pulling their homemade hay racks on their wagons.

He married Marcia (Pasnecker) Anderson (who survives) in Wausau, where they made their home. Together they enjoyed road trips, camping at state parks and made their summer home at permanent campsites in Algoma and Tomahawk. Mike always enjoyed Marcia’s good cooking, especially her pumpkin pie and banana bread.

Mike began working at an early age running a paper route in Rib Mountain that was over 10 miles long. Through the sunshine, the rain, and 20 degrees below zero, he rode his bike and made sure everyone got their paper every day. He also worked at Hoffman House as an apprentice cook and shared stories about his time as a Clark Gas Station attendant. He dedicated 42 years to Marathon Cheese as a machine operator.

Mike’s first love was motorcycles and fast cars, which was soon replaced by his love of the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and his family’s hunting cabin. They bought the property, logged the land, and built their hunting cabin. Mike loved listening to rock ’n roll like George Thorogood and Jethro Tull along with some oldies from the 60’s and 70’s. He was a member of the Wausau Ringneck Pheasant Club. He loved his hunting companions: Prince, Daisy, and Jasmine, and then Bear, his lap dog. He loved watching the Packers and when football was not on there was always a hunting or fishing show on TV. And let’s not forget about his FAMOUS FISH FRIES he shared with his family and friends; they were the best!

Mike loved his family very much. Mike and Marcia have five children: Christine (Todd) Heise, Sarah (late husband Todd) Hieronimus, Jennifer (Tony) Heuer, Lucas (Angela) Niewolny and Francis (Chaina) Niewolny. Grandchildren: Louie Watters, McKenzie (Adam) Ahrenholtz, Johnathan Heuer, Brandon Heuer. He is further survived by his siblings: Kenny (Lisa) Niewonly, Karen (Dave) Wendorf and Linda (Steve) Radtke, brother-in-law Charlie (Chris) Pasnecker and sister-in-law Rose (Robin) Procknow, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, son in law, Todd Hieronimus, sister-in-law and husband, Mary and Doug Krueger and brother-in-law, Alan Pasnecker.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 7th, 2024, 11:00 am to 3pm at Willow Springs Garden on 5480 Hillcrest Drive, Wausau, WI. Reverend, Dr. Philip C. Schneider of St Paul’s United Church of Christ, Wausau, will officiate with a blessing and prayer at 2 pm.

The family wishes to thank all those that helped with Mike’s care.

Mike, we will miss you. We hope you are enjoying a cigar, whiskey or margarita and you have an endless supply of chocolate, hard candy, cookies, and Honey Crisp Apples while watching your outdoor channel and sharing a fishing or hunting story of your own.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Judith Dahms

Judith Dahms was born April 3th 1944 passed in her sleep on Dec 9th 2023 she’s in Heaven with her dad Ben and mother Alice Knoll and her son Jerry Dahms her sisters Verneta Steinke and Caroline Mavlovick her brothers Rodger Harvey, Henrey and Dennis Knoll.

She left behind her sister Lorraine Herring and brother Robert Knoll, Janet White (daughter) Arthur Dahms (Son) Vickie Dahms (daughter) Bonnie Sever(daughter) 8 grandkids Tiffany keson, Amanda Dorland, Christopher Ristau, Samantha Roe ,Cody Dahms, Caitlin Dahms, Alex Sever Alisha Sever, and 6 great grandkids Haley Keson, Jazmen Keson, Vera Dorland, Zahn Dahms, Liam Ristau, Elijah Roe, and so many more family and her big baby Suzie her doggy.

May she rest in peace pain free watching over her loved ones.

There will be a memorial at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Duane J. Dalbeck

Duane Joseph Dalbeck of Stratford, WI went peacefully to eternal rest on December 17, 2023 at 3 Oaks Nursing Home in Marshfield WI.

Duane was born January 29, 1937 in Wakefield, MI to LLoyd and Linnie Dalbeck. A graduate of Wakefield High School in 1956.

He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years and honorably discharged in 1960.

Duane was united in marriage to Christine Zuildmuelder at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Wakefield, MI on November 11, 1961 and was happily married for 62 years.

Duane drove as a CDL truck driver for Wausau Concrete and Smith Feeds Trucking.

He enjoyed going camping, deer hunting, traveling on bus tours and playing at casinos with wife and friends.

Duane will be missed by his wife and children, Russel (Pam) Dalbeck and Chris (Patti) Dalbeck.

Duane is further survived by his grandchildren, Trent & Thaddeus Langenwalter and Logan & Landon Dalbeck. Also by his sister, Mary Ellen (Dalbeck) Laine.

Preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings.

A celebration of life will be December 22, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Stratford, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 prior to 11:00 service at the church. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Judith A. Blanchette

Judith Ann Blanchette (Schultz), 82 of Wausau, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 18, 2023, at her granddaughter’s home under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Judie was born on March 31, 1941, in Anson, WI, the daughter of Lester and Sylvia (Tuttle) Blanchette.

Judie owned Riverside Inn in Hatley for 15 years. She loved fishing, gardening and doing puzzles. Judie cherished time spent with her loved ones.

Judie is survived by all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

According to Judie’s wishes, no services will be held.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Xayneng Lor

Lieutenant, Xayneng Lor, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 21, 2023. He is survived by his children, Mong Lor, Danny Lor, Shoua Lor, Chai Lor, Pang Lor, and his brother, ShouaSue Lor.

Xayneng was a beloved father, husband, soldier, farmer, and shaman master. He served his country during the Vietnam War, defending freedom and keeping his people safe. He was a leader and a natural herb medicine man, who helped his community by healing and providing medical advice.

Xayneng was very passionate about his hobbies, which included farming, raising animals, helping others, and spending time with his family. He was a kind and generous person, always eager to lend a helping hand.

Xayneng will be remembered for his bravery, leadership, and generosity by all who knew him. His legacy lives on through his family and the many lives he touched. He will be greatly missed.

Arlon R. Lehman

Ronald “Ron” L. Zyduck,, 79, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2023, at Pride TLC.

Arlon was born January 10, 1944, in Wausau, to the late Gustav and Martha (Schultz) Lehman. He was one of six children. Arlon enjoyed the simple things in life but there were two things that were near and dear to him. The first, was fishing. And the second, was a good breakfast at The Mint Café. Arlon will be greatly missed.

Arlon is survived by his three sisters, Karen (Roger) Sandquist, Darlene (Mike) Cepress, and Jeanette (Wally) Martin; and several nieces and nephews, especially Lisa and Randy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gustav and Martha; brother, Bernard; and sister, Diane.

A memorial service for Arlon will be held Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 11:00 am at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Rev. Steven K. Gjerde will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until the time of service. Arlon will be privately laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Ronald L. Zyduck

Ronald “Ron” L. Zyduck, 82, died Saturday, December 16, 2023 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.

He was born March 27, 1941 son of the late Joseph and Hildegarde (Eisner) Zyduck. On August 19, 1961 he married Barbara Burish at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2018.



As a mechanical engineer Ron enjoyed the challenge of designing specialized equipment and created several inventions. While his children were growing up they had a small dairy farm for about 12 years. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, motorcycling, and time up north. Ron could always be counted on for a helping hand and above all cherished time spent with his family.



Survivors include three children, Joe Zyduck, Jim (Deb) Zyduck and Rhonda (Paul Kordus) Zyduck; three grandchildren, Riley and Logan Zyduck and Paige Blaschka; sisters, Pat Golembiewski and Mary Evenson.

The memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

