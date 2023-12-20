Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield never trailed, closed the first half on a 16-3 run, and rolled to a 73-47 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Tuesday night at the Fredrick Construction Fieldhouse at Marshfield High School.

Chris Pohl hit a pair of 3-pointers in the opening 1:17 and the Tigers led the rest of the way, improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the WVC.

Marshfield pulled out to a 20-10 lead after baskets by Valin Ramberg and Brooks Hinson.

Wausau East closed it to six with a mini 7-3 run that included a 3-pointer from Brady Prihoda, before Marshfield ripped off eight-straight points. Following a 3-pointer by Teddy Schlindwein for East, Marshfield scored the final eight of the half and took a 39-20 lead into halftime.

The Tigers continued their run, scoring eight of the first 10 points to start the second half, opening up a 26-point lead at 48-22.

Landon Lee scored nine of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to finish off the victory for the Tigers.

Pohl led Marshfield with 20 points and six rebounds, and Hinson added 17 points in the victory as the Tigers shot 63 percent (29-for-46) from the field. Hinson (4-for-4) and Lee (5-for-6) combined to go 9-for-10 from the free throw line as well.

Jesse Napgezek had 11 points, and Prihoda and Charlie Cayley each had 10 points for Wausau East (7-2, 1-2 WVC).

The Lumberjacks will take some time off before playing at the Stratford Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28-29. East will play Lakeland in its first game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

Tigers 73, Lumberjacks 47

Wausau East 20 27 – 47

Marshfield 39 34 – 73

WAUSAU EAST (47): Caden Werth 1-4 2-2 4, Jaydan Garrett 0-4 0-2 0, Jesse Napgezek 4-13 1-2 11, Isaac Rozwadowski 1-4 0-0 3, Jack Barthels 1-5 0-0 3, Brady Prihoda 4-7 1-1 10, Robbie Angiulli 0-1 0-1 0, Daris Yanez 1-1 0-0 2, Orion Ison 0-0 0-0 0, Davis Winter 0-0 1-2 1, Teddy Schlindwein 1-1 0-0 3, Jed VanderSanden 0-1 0-0 0, Charlie Cayley 5-8 0-2 10. FG: 18-49. FT: 5-12. 3-pointers: 6-21 (Napgezek 2-3, Prihoda 1-1, Schlindwein 1-1, Rozwadowski 1-2, Barthels 1-5, Angiulli 0-1, Werth 0-2, Cayley 0-2, Garrett 0-4). Rebounds; 16 (Napgeazek 3, Yanez 3, Cayley 3). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 7-2, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

MARSHFIELD (73): Chris Pohl 9-12 0-0 20, Joey Ketterer 3-4 0-0 8, Maxx Oertel 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks Hinson 6-10 4-4 17, Brant Freis 2-4 0-0 5, Landon Lee 5-7 5-6 15, Afton Hamill 0-1 0-0 0, J.J. Steinbach 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Sternitzky 0-0 0-0 0, Valin Ramberg 2-6 0-0 4, Ethan Knecht 2-2 0-0 4, Magnus Machtan 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 29-46. FT: 9-10. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Pohl 2-3, Ketterer 2-3, Hinson 1-3, Freis 1-3, Lee 0-1, Ramberg 0-2). Rebounds: 31 (Knecht 6, Pohl 6). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-1, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

