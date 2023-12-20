By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man wanted since June on armed burglary charges is now in custody and will appear in court on Wednesday.

T’Eliq Whitelow, 18, is one of two people accused of breaking into an east-side home and assaulting two people. A second suspect has not been publicly named.

An investigation began June 6, 2023 when police were called to a Gilbert Street home for a report of two masked intruders, one of whom allegedly threatened to kill a resident. The resident told police he was sitting in his recliner when he heard what sounded like wrestling coming from the kitchen. When he entered the room, a man dressed all in black with a face mask and gloves pointed a handgun at him and made the threat, according to the incident report.

The masked man then allegedly struck the victim in the face several times with the handgun. The alleged victim’s 19-year-old nephew was also assaulted. Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police suspect Whitelow and and accomplice broke a basement window to get into the home.

In June, prosecutors filed two felony armed burglary charges against Whitelow and a judge authorized a warrant for his arrest. Online court records show Whitelow was captured in Milwaukee County and was brought to the Marathon County Jail, where he remains behind bars.

An initial appearance is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, during which a judge will set bond.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

