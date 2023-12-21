This week’s featured drink is just the thing for those of us who love the holiday season – as well as those of us who aren’t exactly fans. Either way, what better way to celebrate than with a Grinch-themed cocktail? This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: The Grinch

1 1/2 oz. Vodka

3 oz. Ginger beer

1 oz. Midori

3/4 oz. Lime juice

Cherries, for garnish

To create this drink, fill a highball glass with ice, measure and pour the liquids. Garnish with cherries. Serve and savor!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.