By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A man who was on the run for more than six months after allegedly breaking into a Wausau home and assaulting two people is being held on a $100,000 bond, after an initial appearance this week in Marathon County Circuit Court.

T’Eliq Whitelow, 18, appeared Wednesday in front of Circuit Judge Mike Moran to face two felony armed burglary charges. Whitelow was named as a suspect early on in the investigation, which began June 6 at a Gilbert Street home. There, a man called police to report he and his 19-year-old nephew had both been assaulted by two masked men, one of whom was allegedly carrying a gun and threatened to kill them.

Police say Whitelow and another unnamed suspect broke a basement window to enter the home. The two alleged victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A warrant was issued June 7 for Whitelow’s arrest, but he remained at large until he was brought to the Marathon County Jail Dec. 19 from Milwaukee, according to online court records.

Judge Moran ordered the cash bond and issued a no contact order between Whitelow and three people identified only by their initials. A review hearing is set for Friday with a preliminary hearing on Dec. 27. Whitelow remains behind bars.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...