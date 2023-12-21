Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – All nine Newman Catholic players scored as the Cardinals dominated Tri-County 61-14 in a nonconference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals held Tri-County (1-6) to just five made baskets and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Lily Shields had 14 points and Ashley Jankowski added 12 for Newman Catholic (2-8).

Newman Catholic plays at Edgar on Thursday for a Marawood Conference South Division game.

Cardinals 61, Penguins 14

Tri-County 10 4 – 14

Newman Catholic 39 22 – 61

TRI-COUNTY (14): Amaiyah Colon 0 0-2 0, Skye Hopkins 2 1-2 7, Makenna Rettler 2 1-2 5, Paige Makaryk 0 0-0 0, Lily Stucker 0 0-0 0, Zoriah Mills 0 0-0 0, Bauck 1 0-0 2, Leah Henry 0 0-0 0, Emily Bohn 0 0-0 0. FG: 5. FT: 2-4. 3-pointers: 2 (Hopkins 2). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-6.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (61): Mallory Rozwadowski 3 1-1 7, Addison Puent 2 0-0 4, Lily Shields 6 0-0 14, Mel Severson 2 0-0 4, Ashley Jankowski 5 2-2 12, Brianna Schulz 1 2-6 4, Lillian Bodenheimer 0 1-2 1, Aubrey Puent 3 1-2 7, Evie Bates 2 2-3 8. FG: 24. FT: 9-16. 3-pointers: 2 (Shields 2). Fouls: 8. Fouled out: none. Record:

