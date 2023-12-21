WAUSAU – Red Granite Charter School has been awarded a federal grant worth $1.9 million, the Wausau School District announced today.

This United States Department of Education grant is considered a significant milestone for the district, positioning it as one of only 14 charter schools in the United States to receive this funding.

The final location of the school is still being determined, however, the school will remain within Wausau city limits. Red Granite will open its doors to grades PreK – second in the fall of 2024. In the fall of 2025, it will expand to open to grades Pre-K – sixth. Ultimately, the school will be open to grades PreK – eighth.

Enrollment for the 2024/25 school year is now open.

Red Granite Charter School, which draws inspiration from the Public Waldorf educational philosophy, will be the second Public Waldorf-inspired charter school in Wisconsin, according to the WSD. The school is a tuition free public school, open to anyone from any district.

Red Granite has been working closely with the Wausau School District for several years to create this school.

“Wausau School District serves as the authorizer for this school and we are grateful for the collaborative relationship and exceptional support we have received from the Wausau School District as a whole,” Red Granite Charter School said in a news release.

The grant will be instrumental in helping the school establish its curriculum, develop state-of-the-art learning facilities, and to hire and train educators.

For more information about Red Granite Charter School and updates on progress, visit redgranitecharter.org or email redgranitecharter@gmail.com.

Information sessions

Jan. 9: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Riverview Elementary School, library

Jan. 16: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., South Mountain Elementary School, room 123

Jan. 16: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rib Mountain Elementary School, gym

Jan. 23: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, cafeteria

Jan. 23: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Stettin Elementary School, library

Jan. 30: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Grant Elementary School, library

Jan. 30: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hewitt-Texas Elementary School, room 1

